  7. Nostos House / TANAT

Nostos House / TANAT

Nostos House / TANAT

© Sergio López

Houses  · 
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project TANAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    125.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Sergio López
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Magg
© Sergio López
© Sergio López

Text description provided by the architects. For the Greek culture, nostos meant a return back home, to the origins where the identity started. The dweller of Nostos has returned to Coyoacán, a neighborhood in Mexico City with a profound family history.

© Sergio López
© Sergio López

Nostos is imagined as a set of places that all together form a whole threshold; a constant flux between the interior and the exterior, between shadow and light, where creativity and thought are kept alive while they reside with that enough space, the one that celebrates the essential means and nothing else.

© Sergio López
© Sergio López
Axo
Axo
© Sergio López
© Sergio López

Writing, reading, and watching films, are Nostos specific activities, which in sum with the most primordial ones, the project aims to generate a state of calm. The sound, the light, the temperature, the materials, and colors, are all composed under a tenuous atmosphere, a low frequency with dimmed tones. If nostalgia seeks to go back to memory, so let it happen by recreating it through a present time filled with new meanings.

© Sergio López
© Sergio López

Project gallery

