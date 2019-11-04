Nostos House / TANAT

+ 18

Houses · Ciudad de México, Mexico Architects Authors of this architecture project TANAT

Area Area of this architecture project 125.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Photographer Created with Sketch. Sergio López

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Magg

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. For the Greek culture, nostos meant a return back home, to the origins where the identity started. The dweller of Nostos has returned to Coyoacán, a neighborhood in Mexico City with a profound family history.

Nostos is imagined as a set of places that all together form a whole threshold; a constant flux between the interior and the exterior, between shadow and light, where creativity and thought are kept alive while they reside with that enough space, the one that celebrates the essential means and nothing else.

Writing, reading, and watching films, are Nostos specific activities, which in sum with the most primordial ones, the project aims to generate a state of calm. The sound, the light, the temperature, the materials, and colors, are all composed under a tenuous atmosphere, a low frequency with dimmed tones. If nostalgia seeks to go back to memory, so let it happen by recreating it through a present time filled with new meanings.