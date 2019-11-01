World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Canada
  5. BOOM TOWN
  6. 2018
  7. Loft Duvernay / BOOM TOWN

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Loft Duvernay / BOOM TOWN

Save this project
Loft Duvernay / BOOM TOWN

© Steve Montpetit © Steve Montpetit © Steve Montpetit © Steve Montpetit + 10

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Renovation  · 
Montreal, Canada
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project BOOM TOWN
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    170.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Steve Montpetit
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Atelier B, Atelier Du Bois David Gilbert, Balux, Batimat, CIOT, Ceragres, La Tuilerie, Ramacieri Soligo, Thalassa

  • General Contractor

    Dorian Danila

  • Cabinets

    David Roussel
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Steve Montpetit
© Steve Montpetit

Text description provided by the architects. Atelier BOOM-TOWN took advantage of the redevelopment of this loft located in an industrial building near the Atwater Market in Montreal, Quebec, to make a second transformation of this former factory, converted into a dwelling project in the 1980s. The new development decompartmentalizes the space to better appreciate the original volume with its two large masonry walls, steel structure and high ceilings.

Save this picture!
© Steve Montpetit
© Steve Montpetit

The original materials (bricks, lumber, steel) compliment the new finishes in a "industrial" way: concrete countertop, concrete panel lining, raw steel, etc. The new lines are sober and refined so that the old reveals the new and all the new elements are highlighted by the layout. This place steeped in history, has undergone many metamorphoses over the years by its change of use and its change of spatial organization. This last transformation was an opportunity to express the spirit of the original space while being totally adapted to its new use and its time.

Save this picture!
© Steve Montpetit
© Steve Montpetit

When starting the renovation project, the clients did not have children yet. The end of the work of the first phase was to coincide with the arrival of their first daughter. Several months later, once the second phase had been completed, they ended up being three girls! The need to rethink the space could not have been more relevant. In the new kitchen, the huge island in the center becomes the heart of living areas. Poured concrete and quartz countertops determine the meal preparation and wine tasting areas. The walnut cabinets are overhung by a concrete panel wall.

Save this picture!
© Steve Montpetit
© Steve Montpetit

To access the mezzanine, the two flights of stairs have been separated by a wall that becomes the multimedia surface of the living room where the electronic equipment is discreetly installed and sometimes hidden. This reconfiguration of the staircase redefines the open living area. The mezzanine becomes the parent’s area with a master bedroom and relaxation area with fireplace and TV. A skylight illuminates the space. Glass walls in clear and satin glass separates the mezzanine from the hubbub of the living room while allowing to maintain a visual contact and a natural lighting. You have to literally pass through a steel trust to access the new master bathroom which is laid out under the eaves. On the floor below, each children's rooms benefit from new bathrooms.

Save this picture!
© Steve Montpetit
© Steve Montpetit

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Little Burgundy, Montreal, QC H3J, Canada

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BOOM TOWN
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Refurbishment Renovation Canada
Cite: "Loft Duvernay / BOOM TOWN" 01 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927439/loft-duvernay-boom-town/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream