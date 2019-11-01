World
Project Ö Cabin / Bond Creative Agency

Project Ö Cabin / Bond Creative Agency

© Archmospheres

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Kimito island municipality, Finland
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Bond Creative Agency
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    75.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Archmospheres
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Abvent, AutoDesk, BG, Design Within Reach, Harvia, Härma Air, Kontio Log Houses, Lasita, Lunaflex, Lunawood, Marinetek, Piklas, Profin, Puustelli Miinus, THPG, Tapwell, Vectorworks, Weltevree, iGuzzini

  • Lead Architects

    Aleksi Hautamäki

  • Design Team

    Milla Selkimäki

  • Consultants

    Kurt Westerberg

  • Collaborators

    Lunawood, Kontio, Tapwell, iGuzzini, THPG, Roltrade, Weltevree, Puustelli, Armas Design, Konto Acoustics, Dekosol, Etc..
© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres

Text description provided by the architects. Newly-completed summer cabin project in the Finnish Archipelago, called Project Ö, where “Ö” means ‘an island’ in Swedish. We purchased the 5-acre island, on the edge of the Archipelago National Park, two years ago and have since built the main cabin with a sauna and the workshop.

© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres
1:5 House
1:5 House
© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres

The buildings pay a tribute to the traditional Finnish archipelago aesthetics, with cabled roof, long eaves, extended gutters and vertical cladding. The shape of the cabins is long and narrow, which allows for large window surfaces with varying views, as well as possibilities for very different types of functions at the opposite ends of the building; for example, sundowner drinks with friends at one end, while the kids are sleeping in the other.  

© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres

The vision was to have all things necessary with as little space as possible. All individual spaces have been designed to be as compact as they can without compromising the functionality and comfort. The two buildings are just 70m² in total, yet they sleep 10 adults comfortably if needed.      

© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres

Our island is totally self-sufficient, as it uses solar power for energy and filtered sea water for drinking. The houses have running water, flush toilet, heating, cooling, and a modern kitchen. Hot running water is produced with a sauna stove and the same system provides heating to the floors.

© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres
© Archmospheres

