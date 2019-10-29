World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bus Station
  4. Spain
  5. Ahaus arquitectos
  6. 2019
  7. Puerta de Moguer Bus Stop / Ahaus arquitectos

Puerta de Moguer Bus Stop / Ahaus arquitectos

Save this project
Puerta de Moguer Bus Stop / Ahaus arquitectos

© Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Henar Herrero + 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Bus Station  · 
Moguer, Spain
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Ahaus arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    182.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Jesús Granada, Henar Herrero
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Artesolar, Cándido Valverde, Graphisoft, Islamar, Modekons

  • Lead Architects

    Ana Gómez Mogeda, Henar Herrero Soriano, Antonio Olaya Camacho

  • Technical Architect

    Antonio Rivas Pérez

  • Clients

  • Engineering

  • Building

    Loygo

  • Building time

    8 meses
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

“Puerta de Moguer” (meaning “Moguer Gate”) is the very first impression that visitors get from the city, like many other coach and train stations. Due to its location on the fairgrounds, it is also the facade of the town hall’s stall during the fair, which is a significative element that will take part of the archetypal imaginary for the next generations. The gate works as a protective element against the inclement weather (sunlight, rain, wind…) during the waiting time and, at the same time, it provides comfort and information to the travellers (tourist content, promotions, culture events, etc.). The formalisation of the halt is based on the vernacular canopies built in the province of Huelva at the beginning of the twentieth century and symbolise the welcome and farewell of passengers. These canopies would consist of a horizontal plane that connects with the train station and an inclined plane that opens towards the traffic area. Indeed, it is this idea that gives the shape to the main section developed in the project.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The design begins with two golden rectangles in plan, 7.5 x 12.13 metres each. The rest of the elements develop from them both in plan and elevation, following the same golden ratio. The materials used are key to articulate the project: exposed concrete and stainless steel, which require low maintenance and provide an emphatic image to the concept. 

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Space is treated under the premise to turn it into a robust functional sculpture, and, above all, beautiful. It is, therefore, capable of being transformed into a landmark that anticipates to the passengers what they are going to find through their visit to the city. The attention to the detail, the slenderness, the lightness, the purposed/unpursued minimalism, the surprise, the light and shadows, the poetry… All of these can be found in Moguer and they are, therefore, represented on its Gate.

Save this picture!
© Henar Herrero
© Henar Herrero

On the other hand, the name of the city is an essential part of the scheme. Each letter of the word MOGUER is ruptured on the concrete cantilever, creating consequently a game of lights and shadows over the movement plane. During the day, the sunlight goes through the letters and makes up the name on the ground. A similar effect is achieved during the night with specific luminaires. Puerta de Moguer is the first intervention of the planning update of the fairgrounds. The land is used as a parking lot during the year, allowing this way the installation of stalls during the fair. 

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Constructive section
Constructive section
Save this picture!
© Henar Herrero
© Henar Herrero

The pavement specified also provides some flexibility for this dual function, as it has four chromatic strips that organise the area, marking the streets and orientating the user. To finalise, accessibility has been a key part of the scheme, considering the comfort and mobility of disabled people. The halt has an informative area plan in Braille and exclusively adapted benches with some verses from Juan Ramón Jiménez.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 21800 Moguer, Huelva, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ahaus arquitectos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Bus Station Spain
Cite: "Puerta de Moguer Bus Stop / Ahaus arquitectos" [Apeadero de autobuses Puerta de Moguer / Ahaus arquitectos] 29 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927375/puerta-de-moguer-bus-stop-ahaus-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream