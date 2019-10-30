Red Barn / Roger Ferris and Partners

+ 11

Design Team Roger Ferris, Robert Marx, Myron Mirgorodsky, Brian Ridgeway, David Rooth

Clients Withheld

Structural Engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan & Partners

M/E/P Engineer Consulting Engineering Services

Civil Engineer Chappa + Paolini Engineers, LLC

Text description provided by the architects. Located in coastal Connecticut, the Red Barn is one of three RF+P designed structures on one estate. The property is comprised of Red Barn, Pool House and a primary residence.

The Red Barn houses space for an artist on the first floor (a studio and workshop) as well as modern living accommodations on the second floor (a bedroom, bathroom, living and dining areas). The front door of the barn features a wall of windows that frames picturesque views of the LI sound.

Programmatic flexibility is a major component of the Barn’s design, as the first floor is highly reconfigurable. In stark counterpoint to the traditionalism of the estate, the building houses its functions in minimalist, graphic efficiency as it reinterprets a common New England building form. A continuous rainscreen encloses the entire profile of the dwelling and seamlessly blends a large foldaway door that allows access to the expansive space below.