Villa Moos Residence / Biehler Weith

36

Germany Architects Biehler Weith

Project Year 2014

Photographer Brigida González

Manufacturers Mutina, Sky-Frame, Viabizzuno Alucobond, Minotti

Text description provided by the architects. Location. A residential ensemble of three polygonal buildings has been developed in a rural area of Lake Constance. The narrow site with its own boat ramp is situated in a privileged location on the banks of the lake. The language of the new building reflects a re-interpretation of the small scale and richly detailed character of surrounding buildings.

The complex protrusions and inversions of the building create distinctive qualities. Flush roof and façade claddings form part of an enclosing membrane, which covers the polygonal forms like a skin, and define exterior spaces like the entry, and open or covered decks. One enters the site via the enclosed South courtyard with a tree garden and is guided by the building ensemble towards the main entrance.

The view extends overlooking the northern lakeside meadow and nearby shore of the lake. The longitudinal inversion of the entrance leads to a single-storey entry foyer, connecting to a double-storey living area. The biggest of the three buildings forms the main house and is typologically designed as a central space, with the other two smaller buildings grouped around. The location of lounge, fireplace and chandelier mark the central place in the double storey living space. Adjacent to the central living space are kitchen and dining area, as well as circulation connecting to the mezzanine.

The private spaces including bedrooms, walk-in wardrobe and bathroom extend as a series of rooms towards the rear and more intimate part of the building. Upper areas including mezzanine, guest room and study are connected via a polygonal exposed concrete stair. The precisely placed skylights create atmospheres of an almost sacral presence and aura. By introducing vastly glazed openings to the south and north garden the differentiated natural environments become part of the central living space. The external spaces in between the three volumes, the reflections in the membrane, as well as the distinct views create unique places with a strong identity and intimacy. The outer building envelope, with flush glazing elements creates a continuous appearance.

Geometrically shaped facade elements, arranged in a rhythmic sequence form a linear pattern. All Roof and Façade elements are built with ventilated cavity aluminum composite panels. Even and metallic surfaces emphasize the crystalline character and reflect entering light in various ways, constantly changing the visual appearance of the building throughout the day. Through the chosen colour scheme the building integrates harmoniously with the surrounding environment, and as a soft irritation modeled from nature it interweaves with the landscape and thus becomes part of it.

The materiality of the interior supports the minimalistic arrangement of the rooms. Light surfaces minimize differences of floor, wall and ceiling. The homogenous spatial structure is articulated by the intensities of light. Fine textures of the furnishings supplement the modest sensuality of the space.