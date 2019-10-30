World
  Verdant Verandahs House / HYLA Architects

Verdant Verandahs House / HYLA Architects

Verdant Verandahs House / HYLA Architects
Singapore
    549.0 m2
    2019
    Derek Swalwell
    AutoDesk, Big Ass Fans, Chaos Group, Duravit, Gessi, Kawajun, Schonbek by Swarovski, Trimble Navigation

  Lead Architects

    Han Loke Kwang

  Design Team

    'Ann' Tipnipa Pantipjatuporn, Tran Thi Thu Trang, Monero Rochelle Abanes, Thomas Ong

  Engineering

    GCE Consulting Engineers

  Landscape

    Nyee Phoe Flower Garden Pte Ltd

  Main Contractor

    Praxis Contractors Pte Ltd

  Interior

    Custom joinery designed by HYLA Architects built by Hiap Chuan Wood Industries Pte Ltd
Text description provided by the architects. More than just a screen for privacy and sun-protection, the concrete brise-soleil captures and intensifies nature along the perimeter of the house – a series of lush, landscaped verandahs immediately adjacent to the indoor spaces. Every single room at the upper levels looks into its very own private garden; one with a semi-outdoor bathtub that is literally outside, yet visually protected and well sheltered from the elements.

Basement and 1st floor plan
Basement and 1st floor plan
The pattern of the screen follows an underlying grid, but skips certain intervals to produce a composition with rhythm and a more asymmetric sense of balance. Other parts of the screen also form planter boxes, allowing more layers of green to grow and slowly reveal itself over the concrete.

Landscaping continues into other parts of the house. A courtyard at the second storey next to the staircase allows air and light into the central part of the house. The blues and greens from the pool and the heavy planting along side dominates the main living spaces on the ground floor, again celebrating nature as an integral part of one’s dwelling place.

HYLA Architects
Houses Singapore
