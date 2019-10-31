World
  4. China
  5. Rural Culture D-R-C
  6. 2019
  7. The Farmer Bazaar / Rural Culture D-R-C

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Farmer Bazaar / Rural Culture D-R-C

The Farmer Bazaar / Rural Culture D-R-C

distant hills. Image © Haian Guo
courtyards. Image © Haian Guo
stairs. Image © Haian Guo
backlighting. Image © Haian Guo

Market 
Fuzhou, China
    900.0 m2
    2019
    Haian Guo, Gang Xiang

    Haian Guo

    Gang Xiang, Haijing Liu, Sizhe Fan, Huijun Liu

    Town Planning and Research Institute of CAG

    Fujian Urban & Rural Design Institute

    Financial Investment co.LTD of Jin 'an ,Fuzhou

    Housing and Urban-rural Development Department of Fujian Province

    Zhongjian Strait Construction and Development co.LTD

    People's Government of Jin 'an District, Fuzhou
distant hills. Image © Haian Guo
distant hills. Image © Haian Guo

Text description provided by the architects. The Farmer Bazaar of Qianyang Village is located at village entrance，where is close to the only major highway. It is the first step the villagers must take if they go out of their homeland. Therefore the project is planned to be a service center, where the exhibition of the local products, the education of agricultural knowledge and the electronic commerce can be made.

courtyards. Image © Haian Guo
roof. Image © Haian Guo
The building is transformed from two old abandoned houses on the side of mountain. These two houses are restored to the original appearance，and the wood beams and gray tiles completely maintain as they should be there. Meanwhile，Some rough construction spaces built in the last few years were removed, so the initial details of the old houses can be seen. And the most available space can be available to combine with the other open areas.

entrance path of the village. Image © Haian Guo
road. Image © Haian Guo
The newly built gallery and pavilion are designed like a stream, winding back and following the slope of the trend. They link up two old houses and help to form interesting indoor and outdoor spaces that alternating old -new elements and varying sceneries with changing view-points. The tour line is more than 300 meters long ，from the rural school and media classroom at the entrance to the facade boutique exhibition hall, experience space and small tea pavilion. You can not only learn rich cultivation knowledge, but also fully experience the characteristics of rural architecture and modern rural life here.

stairs. Image © Haian Guo
corridor. Image © Haian Guo
exhibition hall. Image © Haian Guo
The interface of building adopts a folded roof, which is like the silhouette of village. The house isn’t high and the old house behind is still exist, forming a unique rugged feeling of mountain buildings. The roof adopts the local traditional gray tiles, and the deep tiles are along with the white ridges, making the design extremely characteristic. Moreover, the facade adopts combination of steel structure and wood structure, which blending traditional and modern elements. The design is an organic combination of traditional construction of Fuzhou mountain area and an exploration of the new vernacular architecture in Fujian.

reserved old building. Image © Haian Guo
farmer market. Image © Haian Guo
The lightest intervention to the nature and the site is considered in all process of the design，from the building design to the landscape. Comparing the situation before and after construction, there is no change in the surrounding mountain forest, surrounding bamboo forest, and trees on the site or roadside. The rugged landscape scenery is not changed anymore as it was 8 months ago. The most careful care and respect for the surrounding ecological environment are adopted in the whole process of rural construction. And an attempt of rural micro-intervention is ongoing to achieve the overall revival of the whole village by renew a small point.

courtyard. Image © Haian Guo
Project location

Address: Fuzhou, Fujian, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Rural Culture D-R-C
"The Farmer Bazaar / Rural Culture D-R-C" 31 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

