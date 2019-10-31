Cities constantly go through infinite changes leaving many spaces of the urban fabric forgotten and unused. Historic buildings are refurbished and adaptive reuse takes care of its new possibilities, but what happens with public space? Small interventions with simple resources and innovative solutions are the perfect way to bring back to life these neglected alleys, plazas, highways, and incorporate them into the cities' once again.
These gestures bring new opportunities for the personal and collective appropriation and new uses of public spaces, encouraging interactions and exchange amongst users. Below are seven successful examples of this.
Cite: Paula Pintos. "7 Creative Solutions that Revitalize Public Spaces" 31 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927258/7-creative-solutions-that-revitalize-public-spaces/> ISSN 0719-8884