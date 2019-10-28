World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Emac Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. GYA House / Emac Arquitectura

GYA House / Emac Arquitectura

Save this project
GYA House / Emac Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba Montoya
© Milena Villalba Montoya

© Milena Villalba Montoya © Milena Villalba Montoya © Milena Villalba Montoya © Milena Villalba Montoya + 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Torrente, Spain

  • Lead Architect

    Miguel Martínez Castillejo, Pau Batalla Soriano

  • Client

    Gloria Bellver Alegre

  • Constructor

    Ensecon Obras y Servicios S.L.U.

  • Collaborators

    Lara Llop Font, Rafael Duet, Luis Ros Serrano-TEMCCO
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba Montoya
© Milena Villalba Montoya

Text description provided by the architects. Under the Mediterranean character that infuses its location, this house located on a small plot in the Vedat de Torrent pine forest (Valencia), is conceived as an absolute volume surrounded by pine trees that emerges behind a lattice that surrounds the front courtyard perimeter protection the family's intimacy.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba Montoya
© Milena Villalba Montoya
Save this picture!
Floor Plan Ground Floor
Floor Plan Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba Montoya
© Milena Villalba Montoya

The access takes place through the back of the plot through a "street/garden" that also serves as a parking lot, leading the user downwards and tangentially towards the centre of the plot were a vacuum (living/dining room), under a large volume (bedrooms) becomes a shadow that as a "threshold-space" invites to the front yard, topped by a pool. It is this void in the heart of the house that articulates the entire program, both horizontally and vertically. The ground floor houses the kitchen and its courtyard on one side, and a small guest room with a courtyard, on the other. The basement level houses a multipurpose room illuminated by another courtyard. The bedrooms and a study are located on the first floor, which in counterpoint to the horizontality of the rest of the house, are conceived as vertical spaces.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba Montoya
© Milena Villalba Montoya
Save this picture!
Section, Floor Plan Basement, Floor Plan First Floor
Section, Floor Plan Basement, Floor Plan First Floor
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba Montoya
© Milena Villalba Montoya

The house is materialized by beam-walls and lightened two-way concrete slabs that define the different spaces and their lighting. The solid parts are revoked with lime mortar and the voids with lattice strips made of solid brushed natural iroko wood. The pavement, cladding of facades and exterior carpentry continue in the living room enhancing its role as the main place of socializing in the house.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba Montoya
© Milena Villalba Montoya

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Emac Arquitectura
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "GYA House / Emac Arquitectura" [Casa GYA / Emac Arquitectura] 28 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927257/gya-house-emac-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream