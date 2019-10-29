World
  7. Tino House / Emac Arquitectura

Tino House / Emac Arquitectura

Tino House / Emac Arquitectura

© Milena Villalba

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses 
Sagunto, Spain
  Emac Arquitectura
  Area
    256.0 m2
  Project Year
    2018
  Photographer
    Milena Villalba

  Lead Architect

    Miguel Martínez Castillejo, Pau Batalla Soriano

  Client

    Agustín Francisco Gómez-Miranda Villanueva

  Constructor

    Blamacor S.L.

  Collaborators

    Lara Llop Font, Rafael Duet, Luis Ros Serrano-TEMCCO
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. The access to the house occurs interchangeably through the back and front side of the plot, through two entrance yards with a jacaranda tree and a concrete bench. The approaching of the house happens in a frontal and horizontal way, through a vacuum in which the spaces of sun and shadow alternate almost infinitely. This threshold-gallery invites to cross the house from part to part without having to access the private areas, tangentially crossing the different spaces with a spine-like articulation.

© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The proposal can be understood as a single H-shaped house, but also as two modules linked by a gallery, or perhaps by four cells all surrounded by courtyards that guarantee different degrees of privacy and an intense interior-exterior relationship. The guest module is located to the west. The main courtyard around which the whole is organized is located on the north side. The service areas are placed to the west as well. The toilets are placed on the north side while the corridors are on the south side.  The living spaces open up with large sliding doors. This arrangement allows long visuals in the two axes of the house as well as cross-ventilation.

© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The house is materialized by load-bearing walls based on 39.19.19cm water-repellent concrete blocks, armed and not locked, crowned by a beam of the same width of 19m with thick girders of 106cm, salvaging a maximum amount of light. The public circulation areas are accompanied by floors of bare scrubbed concrete slabs. The private spaces are clad with painted laminated plasterboard, coated DM panelling and small grain terrazzo tiles distinguishing the "grey and rough" exterior from the "white and delicate" interior. The cane lattices, the concrete and the water that the gargoyles pour over the courtyards allude directly to the Marjal and Almardà beach.

© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Sections
Sections
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Project gallery

Cite: "Tino House / Emac Arquitectura" [Casa Tino / Emac Arquitectura] 29 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927254/tino-house-emac-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

