World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Thailand
  5. Stu/D/O Architects
  6. 2019
  7. MacroCare Office / Stu/D/O Architects

MacroCare Office / Stu/D/O Architects

Save this project
MacroCare Office / Stu/D/O Architects

© Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio + 26

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Institutional Buildings  · 
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Stu/D/O Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    2000.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Spaceshift Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AutoDesk, Empire Granite, Muang Thong Aluminium, Permasteelisa, Thai Asahi, Trimble

  • Lead Architect

    Chanasit Cholasuek

  • Design Team

    Apichart Srirojanapinyo, Chanasit Cholasuek, Phark Lertchanyakul, Panfan Laksanahut

  • Clients

    Macrocare Co.,Ltd.

  • Structural Engineer

    B.N.G. Engineering

  • Mechanical Engineer

    MEE Consultants

  • Landscape

    Field Landscape Studio (Teerachai Tharawongthawat)

  • Consultants

    Chanin Limapornvanich

  • Graphic Designer

    Symbolist Co.,Ltd.

  • Contractor

    Will Studio

  • Site Area

    1225 m2

  • Construction Cost

    70M baht (2,3M USD)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of MacroCare Headquarters seeks to reflect the character of a trusting Technology company and also its motto of ‘Trusted Connection’. The interlocking masses and the tilting planes form a large void within the center of the building that not only becomes a green space but draws the eye towards this large open space where social connection and interaction occurs within the company. While cutting away or subtracting from the large mass to create a void within the very center, this internal court is where visual connection within the different functions occur as each program space look out into this large outdoor atrium, giving cohesion to the different departments that make up MacroCare office.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

With weather conditions of the West-facing site, the front façade of the building had to be quite closed to block the harsh sun rays, therefore aluminium panels were designed to clad the entirety of the mass not only to give the building a prominent modern impression, but also in its detail of perforations and openings work to create self-shading and ventilation for the building. The angular turns interlock the mass to create an open void within the middle of this largely dense mass. This central void enables some greenery and nature to exist within the various programs as they face inwards towards this internal court that allows light and wind to filter through, providing a space of nature in the heart of the building.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Other green pockets are added within the building, namely small courtyards on the second and fourth floors that connect to the Gallery, Innovative Space and Workshop area, in aim of giving a better quality of work-life for the employees and main users of the building. The design of the approach and entrance of the building includes a reflecting pond that uses the same pattern as the façade panels but shift and tilt slightly to create subtle effects when the water and light filter through.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The narrow bridge crossing the reflecting pond, along with the randomly arranged columns on the deck that mimic tree trunks within the forest and perforated pattern canopy that filters subtle light through gives the entrance an ambience that is resembling nature, but in very distinctly modern materials and environment. In the evening, the perforated pattern canopy cast shadows onto showroom, creating a digital translation of the natural tree canopy; a feature experience for the visitors of MacroCare.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bangkok, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stu/D/O Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Thailand
Cite: "MacroCare Office / Stu/D/O Architects" 30 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927253/macrocare-office-stu-d-o-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream