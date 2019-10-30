World
  Hotels
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. PROJECT
  6. 2019
  House of Windows / PROJECT

House of Windows / PROJECT

House of Windows / PROJECT

west side. Image © Qingshan Wu
roof staircase. Image © Qingshan Wu
horizontal extended window. Image © Qingshan Wu
stairs and corridor. Image © Qingshan Wu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels  · 
Huzhou, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project PROJECT
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    375.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Qingshan Wu

  • Lead Architects

    Minjie Liu, Wenhan Li, Ke Chang

  • Design Team

    Keyi Wang, Hao Wang, Xiaojun Zhu, Jinger Guo, Jinwen Zhu
west side. Image © Qingshan Wu
west side. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Whether a home stay hotel can keep some distance from the excessive desire for consumerism decoration, and more to return to the discussion of the relationship between architecture and the environment, may become the next "new" inspiration. In this context, we have explored the possibility of the most common and essential component of a building, the window.

building entrance. Image © Qingshan Wu
building entrance. Image © Qingshan Wu

Through more than 30 different "windows" and the scenery and life inside and outside the window, we constructed a boxy building that returns to simple logic. The relationship between man and nature is connected through the behavior in front of the "window". Thus a "house of windows" is born.

windows. Image © Qingshan Wu
windows. Image © Qingshan Wu

Scene 1: Window of Bamboo
The location of the site made the process of entering the building longer. You need to take a quiet walkway upwards, where the bamboo on both sides hides the building behind. Only at the end of the walkway and the bamboo forest, the building will suddenly appear in front of your eyes.

2F layout
2F layout
windows
windows
perspective section
perspective section

Scene 2: Window of Sliding
The building is generally L-shaped, surrounding the large rock that can't be dug up during the excavation of the base. The building adopts a large span in the middle and cantilevered on both sides, trying to reduce the supporting elements facing the landscape. Six sliding doors are used in the large span. When fully opened, the first floor seems to be part of the outdoor space, liberating the public space at the bottom, and forming a large opening towards the distant mountains, reflecting the traditional Chinese idiom of "open the door to see the mountain".

sliding doors. Image © Qingshan Wu
sliding doors. Image © Qingshan Wu

Scene 3: Window of Unfolding
There are seven rooms of different sizes on the second and third floors. Bay windows are the main features which identify the rooms. The height of the bay windows is restricted consciously. Only when they walk to the window or lie down on the bed, the whole scroll of landscape is finally unfolded and shown in front of people's eyes. In the middle room, the bay window forms a delicate viewfinder, filtering out the mess around, leaving only the distant mountains into the picture. In the corner room, we try to make the bay window horizontally extended, maximizing the introduction of the distant mountains and strengthening a non-daily experience.

1F view. Image © Qingshan Wu
1F view. Image © Qingshan Wu

The last scene: Window to the Sky
As you step up, the space has gradually reached its climax. The roof terrace roof terrace is like a window facing the sky, providing a 360 degree panoramic view. The houses in the vicinity are all invisible, and the mountains are clear.

horizontal extended window. Image © Qingshan Wu
horizontal extended window. Image © Qingshan Wu
window as viewing frame. Image © Qingshan Wu
window as viewing frame. Image © Qingshan Wu
view through long window. Image © Qingshan Wu
view through long window. Image © Qingshan Wu

Epilogue
The nature of "Minsu", or countryside home stay hotel is generally the sustenance of busy urbanites who escapes for a breath. We tend to make the building intermediary, where people meet the landscape and get some non-daily experiences. and to provide a place for people to retreat and take a deep breath.

front courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu
front courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu

Project location

Address: Moganshan, Deqing, Huzhou City, Zhejiang, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
PROJECT
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "House of Windows / PROJECT" 30 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927248/house-of-windows-project/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

entrance. Image © Qingshan Wu

窗之家，莫干山的一座”新“民宿 / 普罗建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

