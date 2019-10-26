Save this picture! Gerbert Rappaport. Director. Image from the movie Cherry Town (Cheryomushki) 1963.

Flying Panels - How Concrete Panels Changed the World is a new ArkDes exhibition designed by Note Design Studio and curated by Pedro Ignacio Alonso and Hugo Palmarola - authors of the Monolith Controversies exhibition, the winner of the Silver Lion award at the 14th Venice Architecture Biennale in 2014.

It brings together a series models and material as posters, paintings, films, toys, cartoons and opera sets are gathered to reflect on how concrete panels influenced culture for the construction of a new society.

Save this picture! Aleksandr Deyneka Building Peace, 1960 Sketch for a mural mosaic at the First National Art Exhibition of Soviet Russia, Moscow Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow, Russia

“Alongside air travel, the space programme and nuclear power, concrete panels were once considered to be an innovation that would help bring about a new, rational future for society and the world. In the second half of the 20th century, heroic images of concrete panels soaring across the sky began to emerge in popular culture,” say curators Pedro Ignacio Alonso and Hugo Palmarola.

Save this picture! Left: M. Gordo, Long live the 1st of May!, 1959 Poster, Soviet Union. Right: B. Semionov and V. Alekseyev. The 9th Five-Year Plan. We build quickly and skilfully. Today we will mass-produce houses, 1971. Poster, Soviet Union

The exhibition demonstrates the story of how precast concrete panels became a symbol of the future, both in politics and in art, embodying the dream of a better world from the second half of the twentieth century to the present - these were the core of the construction systems that extended to more than 70 countries after World War II.

Save this picture! “Thanks, cranes!" Written on the yellow banner: "Work for the kindergarten." Yu Cherepanov, Crocodile, No. 24, 1969, Soviet Union

Focal points of the exhibition are a suspended 1:5-scale model of one of the most representative concrete panel systems, and 60 models of panel systems from six continents.

Save this picture! Sune Sundahl Installation of large concrete panels in residential buildings, 1967–1968 ArkDes photo collection

“The exhibition is about one of the most mass-produced objects in design history and brings together a staggering and exciting collection of objects to help us understand the concrete panel and through it, the modern world. Flying Panels – How Concrete Panels Changed the World uses the concrete panel as a lens through which we can see how technology, society, politics and art are interconnected. The exhibition proves that concrete panels were much more than just a convenient solution to provide a roof over the heads of the rapidly growing populations of the 20th century,” says Kieran Long, Director, ArkDes.

