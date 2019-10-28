World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Ricardo de Castro
  6. 2017
  7. El Cielo House / Ricardo de Castro

El Cielo House / Ricardo de Castro

Save this project
El Cielo House / Ricardo de Castro

© Sebastián Franco © Sebastián Franco © Sebastián Franco © Sebastián Franco + 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Colombia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Ricardo de Castro
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    315.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Alutions, AutoDesk, Avanti, Chaos Group, ESWindows, Tecnoglass, Trimble

  • Photography

  • Lead Architect

    Ricardo de Castro

  • Clients

    Ezequiel Barrios

  • Engineering

    Nilson Reyes

  • Landscaping

    Ricardo de Castro

  • Consults

    Victor Barrios
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sebastián Franco
© Sebastián Franco

Text description provided by the architects. A special residential project is hidden in the depths of the Colombian mountains of the Sierra Nevada, located on Vereda Bella Vista, via San Lorenzo. At a height of 1890 m, this two-level house is built for residential-holiday use reflecting the beauty of the ancestral indigenous land with contemporary luxuries and comfort, characterized by its impressive view and surrounded by the white veil of the clouds that generate the feeling of a house floating in the skies. The design was conceived in the interaction of two horizontally displaced volumes, adapting to the topography of the mountain and achieving a juxtaposition between the interior and exterior space. Its implementation in the north-east direction allows it to fully open to the landscape and permits the use of winds for air circulation and moderate sun exposure both in the day and in the afternoon.

Save this picture!
© Sebastián Franco
© Sebastián Franco
Save this picture!
Section CC
Section CC
Save this picture!
© Sebastián Franco
© Sebastián Franco

The 78.68 m2 of the ground floor are bordered by a 47.40 m2 terrace, containing one of the most striking elements of the house, a central fireplace, surrounded on its sides by the open kitchen, the dining room and the living room. A contemporary style with native materials from the area, such as stone and wood, is used. Access to the second level of 189.01 m2, is reached through a spiral staircase made entirely of steel, which gives access to the two bedrooms, the internal courtyard and the large green terrace. Each room has a separate bathroom with a shower and toilet, which due to their large windows generate the feeling of being outside. The use of materials such as wood and glass continue with the concept of blending in with the environment. In addition, each room one has independent terraces of 16.4 m2 each, located on the sides of the house. The 62.47 m2 terrace comprises one of the family reunion areas, where the artificial grass floor, the chimney projection and the colourful furniture stand out.

Save this picture!
© Sebastián Franco
© Sebastián Franco
Save this picture!
Floor Plan First Floor
Floor Plan First Floor
Save this picture!
© Sebastián Franco
© Sebastián Franco

The finishes for the exterior walls are slabs that form part of the fireplace on the interior, the rest of the walls are of plaster and painted light grey, while the bathrooms are painted with Fosil White and Mt Line Natural. The exterior and interior floors and porcelain baseboards are of Amazonia Fresno wood. Graphite aluminium profiles, clear glass and iron railings, glass and wood are used for the access doors. Fixed furniture are installed in the bar and kitchen. The steel structure based on metallic profiles is painted with graphite colour. The ceiling with a total height of 6.50 m, comprises an architecture where transparency in the continuous glass facade of 2.80 m high per floor stands out. This is one of the most important architectural elements, because it not only allows the entry of natural light, thus minimizing the consumption of electrical energy, but also links the exterior spaces with the interior, contributing to the creation of relaxed environments for the chaotic daily life.

Save this picture!
© Sebastián Franco
© Sebastián Franco

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Ricardo de Castro
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Colombia
Cite: "El Cielo House / Ricardo de Castro" [Casa El Cielo / Ricardo de Castro] 28 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927196/el-cielo-house-ricardo-de-castro/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream