World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Flanagan Lawrence
  6. 2019
  7. 234 Bath Road Office Building / Flanagan Lawrence

234 Bath Road Office Building / Flanagan Lawrence

Save this project
234 Bath Road Office Building / Flanagan Lawrence

© Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings  · 
Slough, United Kingdom
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Flanagan Lawrence
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    60000.0 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Hufton + Crow
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Text description provided by the architects. 234 Bath Road is a dynamic new gateway building at the entrance to SEGRO’s Estate in Slough, the largest Trading Estate in Europe. It continues a great tradition of Office Buildings fronting the Great West Road which links London, Bath and Bristol in the west. The three-storey office building is located at the corner of the Bath and Leigh Roads and is the first building of a wider masterplan which draws office development into the site.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Sustainable Re-use of existing structures. The Western portion of the building re-uses the existing basement and pre tensioned concrete structural frame of two buildings that have been on side since the 1970’s and 1980’s. The existing office floor plate has been extended out to the new façade line and extruded a further 40m towards the new Eastern entrance at the corner of the site. The 15.8m wide office floors are punctured with two full-height atria creating attractive, energy-efficient, day-lit office space.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Lightweight structural extension and envelope. The extended accommodation is wrapped in a new light-weight structure comprising of a series of elegant full-height structural frames defined by tapered fins, plinths and parapets. The columns have been positioned outside of the floor plates to create flexible column free space internally. The main entrance is housed within an impressive 15m-high entry colonnade with a glazed reception area, creating a strong visual link to the surrounding urban context and optimising the building’s prominent corner location on the Bath Road. A café activates the ground level of the foyer space and provides a central social focal space for the group of office buildings along the Bath Road. Central to the design is a language of details and materials that, while maintaining robustness, civic scale and impact, delivers a building which is clean, crisp and light.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Slough, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Flanagan Lawrence
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings United Kingdom
Cite: "234 Bath Road Office Building / Flanagan Lawrence" 26 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927176/234-bath-road-office-building-flanagan-lawrence/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream