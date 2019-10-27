World
  7. Senator Pavilion House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura

Senator Pavilion House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura

Senator Pavilion House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura

Goiás, Brazil
    391.0 m2
    2018
    Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
    Aluflex, Isoeste Kingspan

  Concrete / Foundation / Electric / Hydraulic Engineering

    Sandro Aurélio dos Santos Batista

  Steel Structure

    Rogério Santos Cardoso

  Technical Director

    Pedro Augusto Magalhães

  Construction

    Magen Construtora

  Land Area

    1405.00 m2
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
“Do not cut a single tree”. That was the beginning of the first meeting to discuss the project and the needs program.

© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
A remote land, full of Pequizeiros, Angicos, Maminha de Porca, Maria Preta and a lot of other native trees of the cerrado, was the site basis for the construction of a ground floor house, with free plan, maximum integration between the inside and the outside and with a low budget, created to accommodate a contemporaneous young family.

© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
A pavilion built with independent steel structure (45x8,2), in modules that, sometimes are bedrooms, sometimes are communal areas, and has the living room as a distributor center, with great glass openings on the front and rear façades.

© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
The parti has assumed inspiration in the “Case Study Houses” program and the pavilion shape suited as the right form for the implementation of the architectural principles for adaptation (shading and cross-ventilation) to the severe climatic conditions of Brazilian Central-West region, extremely hot and dry during most part of the year and a few months of heavy rainfall.

© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura
"Senator Pavilion House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura" [Casa Pavilhão Senador / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura] 27 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

