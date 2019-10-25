World
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art / Olson Kundig

The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art / Olson Kundig

© Nic Lehoux

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum  · 
Pullman, United States
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    16000.0 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Nic Lehoux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Advanced Steel & Welding, Armstrong, Carlisle SynTec, Creoworks, Dans Element by Georgia Pacific, FastFlahs by Prosoco, Hunter Douglas, Kawneer, Stienfort Industries, Urban Lumber Company, Vanceva

  • Design Team

    Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal; Steven Rainville, AIA, LEED® AP, Principal; Stephen Yamada-Heidner, AIA, LEED® AP, Project Manager; William Franklin and Scott Viloria, Architectural Staff

  • Clients

    Washington State University

  • Contractor

    Hoffman Construction

  • Associate Architect

    Design West Architects

  • Engineering

    DCI Engineers, Civil & Structural Engineer; MW Consulting Engineers, Mechanical Engineer; Stantec, Electrical Engineer & Lighting Design; McClintock & Turk, Plumbing Engineer

  • Landscape

    SPVV Landscape Architects
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. The new Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University brings art to the forefront of university life – and the entire Inland Northwest region. As the only dedicated fine art museum in a 230-mile radius, Design Principal Jim Olson sought to create a building with bold visual appeal that would engage and inspire. The resulting reflective façade, crafted to match WSU’s signature crimson red, establishes the museum as a beacon for the arts in the heart of the Pullman, Washington campus.

© Nic Lehoux
Main level plan
Main level plan
© Nic Lehoux

Located on the site of WSU’s former public safety building, the new museum incorporates some of the old structures for an expanded footprint totaling 16,000 square feet. The design consists of two distinct parts: the first serves as an informal entry to the museum, functioning as a flexible, casual space for hosting temporary exhibits and events. A glass panel garage door opens the space to the larger campus, encouraging students to gather.

© Nic Lehoux

The second space is the “Crimson Cube,” a climate-controlled space that houses the formal galleries and is enveloped by the crimson façade. The mirrored glass façade reflects and weaves the building into the campus as much as it announces the presence of art, creating an ever-changing visual interplay. Intended to inspire and engage – much like the art housed within – the “Crimson Cube” reflects the sky, campus, and students themselves.

© Nic Lehoux

“Art is about creativity and the world needs creative thinking now more than ever. When students see themselves reflected in this building, they’ll see their lives through the lens of art.” – Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal

© Nic Lehoux

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Pullman, WA 99163, United States

Cite: "The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art / Olson Kundig" 25 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927155/the-jordan-schnitzer-museum-of-art-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

