MCA and WASP Design TECLA, a 3D Printed Sustainable Habitat

Save this picture! TECLA3DHouse daytime summer. Image Courtesy of Mario Cucinella Architects

Designed by MCA - Mario Cucinella Architects, engineered and built by WASP, TECLA is a prototype of an on-site 3D printed habitat, launched near Bologna, Italy. The innovative model creates future housing solutions and re-questions the idea of living in the city. It provides a shelter for everyone, through a sustainable, low-cost and efficient method.

Save this picture! TECLA3D Printed Habitat. Image Courtesy of Mario Cucinella Architects

TECLA, the new “circular housing model, created using entirely reusable, recyclable materials taken from the local terrain” has a particular construction process, based on the circular economy logic. In fact, the project is printed on-site, using the Crane WASP, in a short period of time and in the most sustainable way. In a step towards eco-housing, TECLA will be the first house fabricated using multiple collaborative 3D printers. The prototype offers new perspectives and new fundaments for a future autonomous eco-city.

Save this picture! TECLA3DHouse living night. Image Courtesy of Mario Cucinella Architects

Named after one of the cities in Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities, TECLA is a combination of technological innovation with sustainable awareness. Imagined by MCA, an architectural firm whose work combines environmental and energy efficiency strategies, with the know-how of WASP, Italy's pioneering 3D Company, known for building houses with natural materials, at an almost zero cost, TECLA is a game-changer. 3D printed entirely using locally sourced clay, a biodegradable and recyclable material, the shelter generated can adapt to different contexts and environments. Suitable for self-production, with the WASP’s innovative Maker Economy Starter Kit, the model can “boost the national and local economy, improving the wellbeing of communities, [and] accelerate the construction process as the 3D printer will produce the entire structure at once”.

WASP takes inspiration from the potter wasp. We build 3D printed houses using earth found on the spot, under a sustainable perspective. The oldest material and a state of the art technology merge to give new hope to the world. Gaia, our first 3D printed house made with raw earth, was born a year ago. Today with our partners we are printing TECLA an entire eco-sustainable habitat. The planet is asking for a joint project that we share with Mario Cucinella. --says Massimo Moretti, founder of WASP.

On another hand, TECLA was developed using research conducted with the support of Mario Cucinella students from the Sustainable Environmental Design program at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London. The investigation searched for a solution that can make the model capable of withstanding different climates, resulting in a highly flexible envelope, resilient and energy-efficient. TECLA started printing in September 2019 and is due to complete by the beginning of 2020, at WASP headquarters in Massa Lombarda.