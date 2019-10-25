Conceptual Thermal Facilities Imagined by Studio Vertebra

Tokat Sulusaray Thermal Facilities designed by the Istanbul-based office Studio Vertebra commemorates the region’s historical background and enhances the touristic aspect. In harmony with the natural and archeological landscape, the project aims to regenerate the city.

Located at the junction of the provinces of Tokat, Yozgat, and Sivas, the thermal amenities are inspired by the region’s two thousand year history, and by the Byzantine bathhouse ruins and hot water source, revealed after recent excavation works. Existing structures on the plot, used actively in the 1980s, are included in the scope of work of the architects. Supported by the Governorship of Tokat, the 4.370 m² project contributes to the tourism sector and the socio-economic structure of the local community.

With a design that blends with the topography, and introduces new large green areas and integrated constructions, Studio Vertebra connected horizontally two small hills, dividing private and public areas. The private parts include two-story apartments with gallery spaces, whereas the public areas contain the bathhouses and thermal baths. The project also holds a social center, and integrated apartments for smaller families.

Through the use of wood, stone, and glass, the most natural and timeless materials, Studio Vertebra enhanced the project's relationship with its environment. Interior spaces are refined, with big openings to maximize sunlight and visual connection with the natural surroundings. The landscape design encourages walking and jogging by creating special tracks. It also generates recreational areas, playgrounds for children, gardens, etc.