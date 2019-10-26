World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. RISE Design Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Douglas House / RISE Design Studio

Douglas House / RISE Design Studio

Save this project
Douglas House / RISE Design Studio

© Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner + 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
London, United Kingdom

  • Lead Architect

    Sean Ronnie Hill

  • Design Team

    Sean Hill, Natsuka Muto

  • Clients

    Mrs Morphet & Mr Gerstein

  • Engineering

    Tyrone Bowen (CAR Ltd)

  • Consultants

    Enhabit -sustainabily consultants

  • Collaborators

    Liam Dryden - master joiner

  • Party Wall Surveyor

    Richard Egan

  • Main Contractor

    Capital Building Contractors (London)
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. All dressed in Danish timber, Douglas House has become a warm living space, clad in unique materials and with secret hideouts that surprise you in unexpected corners of the house.It is is a three-storey house, with the family rooms taking over the Ground Floor that extends into the garden, a ground floor that also houses a feature utility room that has been designed with the utmost care, and a series of built-in larders that extend from the timber floor and hide within the walls of the living room.The First Floor is made up of the children's rooms, decorated with wooden details and other natural materials, and a stunning family bathroom that lets you bathe under the natural light that seeps in from the roof light above.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Finally, a loft conversion houses the Master Bedroom- a dream-like space that folds onto its corners with beautiful storage solutions and a second half-floor that extends upwards like a tower where you can read or gaze outwards from the heights of the roof. A house with thresholds into unique personal spaces, the atmosphere inside the house is as designed as its surfaces, with great attention to the lighting- both natural and electrical- and the ventilation.

Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The project has been built to air-tightness and is equipped with an MVHR unit that implements the most efficient forms of ventilation and temperature control available in the market, providing fresh filtered air into the building whilst retaining most of the energy that has already been used in heating it up. The warm/neutral palette of the project becomes alive through its many textures. Each space becomes a place of its own, making the most out of the beauty of the day-to-day of every single one of the programs of a house: from the living room to the bedrooms, and from the circulation spaces to the utility room.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
RISE Design Studio
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Douglas House / RISE Design Studio" 26 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927119/douglas-house-rise-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream