World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Portugal
  5. SQ+ Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2018
  7. Nouveau Lisbon Building / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados

Nouveau Lisbon Building / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados

Save this project
Nouveau Lisbon Building / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 28

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Residential  · 
Lisbon, Portugal

  • Lead Architects

    Sidney Quintela

  • Project Team

    Christianne Midlej, Sinval Neto, Jouse Sena, Carla Sahade, Fernanda Hereda, Thiara Maciel

  • Client

    Major Development

  • Engineering

    A400

  • Consultants

    Miguel Esteves Arquitectos
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the intersection between Avenida de Berna and Avenida da República, Nouveau Lisboa brings a new perspective to the art of living, with a contemporary and innovative design. Set in the urban landscape of central Lisbon, the building stands out among the old buildings, featuring a rectilinear tracing with a neutral color palette that fits the skyline of the city.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The wood veneer ventilated façade is dynamic and allows different scenarios depending on the use and the solar position, changing according to the opening and closing of your windows or the turning on and off of your lights. Rethinking the usual concept of Lisbon's standard floor plans in order to achieve maximum use of space and give priority to functionality, comfort and privacy was the great differential of Nouveau Lisboa.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Facade 01
Facade 01
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

One, two and three bedroom apartments with different solutions are distributed on the eight floors that make up the building. The proposed volume provides the juxtaposition of balconies and terraces for private use, with multiple sizes and pergolas in wood aluminum and glass, which connect the exterior with the interior, creating another private and exclusive social living for each resident.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The user experience begins from the entrance to the main hall, with natural stone flooring, wood painel walls, and a elegant and minimalist decor. The passage to the common areas reminds us of the experience of being in a hotel with the privacy inherent in residential buildings, where you can enjoy a fully equipped gym, massage room, sauna, pool with whirlpool and wet deck. Outside, a gourmet space and garden area to enjoy the best family moments, enjoying the best of life.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Lisbon, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SQ+ Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Portugal
Cite: "Nouveau Lisbon Building / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados" [Edifício Nouveau Lisboa / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados] 24 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927114/nouveau-lisbon-building-sq-plus-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream