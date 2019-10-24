Nouveau Lisbon Building / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados

+ 28

Lead Architects Sidney Quintela

Project Team Christianne Midlej, Sinval Neto, Jouse Sena, Carla Sahade, Fernanda Hereda, Thiara Maciel

Client Major Development

Engineering A400

Consultants Miguel Esteves Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the intersection between Avenida de Berna and Avenida da República, Nouveau Lisboa brings a new perspective to the art of living, with a contemporary and innovative design. Set in the urban landscape of central Lisbon, the building stands out among the old buildings, featuring a rectilinear tracing with a neutral color palette that fits the skyline of the city.

The wood veneer ventilated façade is dynamic and allows different scenarios depending on the use and the solar position, changing according to the opening and closing of your windows or the turning on and off of your lights. Rethinking the usual concept of Lisbon's standard floor plans in order to achieve maximum use of space and give priority to functionality, comfort and privacy was the great differential of Nouveau Lisboa.

One, two and three bedroom apartments with different solutions are distributed on the eight floors that make up the building. The proposed volume provides the juxtaposition of balconies and terraces for private use, with multiple sizes and pergolas in wood aluminum and glass, which connect the exterior with the interior, creating another private and exclusive social living for each resident.

The user experience begins from the entrance to the main hall, with natural stone flooring, wood painel walls, and a elegant and minimalist decor. The passage to the common areas reminds us of the experience of being in a hotel with the privacy inherent in residential buildings, where you can enjoy a fully equipped gym, massage room, sauna, pool with whirlpool and wet deck. Outside, a gourmet space and garden area to enjoy the best family moments, enjoying the best of life.