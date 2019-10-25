World
Designing School Playgrounds: Architecture for Learning Outside the Classroom

The most important part of children's education happens in the playground, instead of in the classroom. Despite this, many times we find huge empty school playgrounds.

Due to its importance and meaning, many schools and educational institutions have broken traditional paradigms and have opted to explore new possibilities. We have selected innovative examples, in which, through the use of specially designed equipment, strident colors and a variety of textures, they allow recreation areas to promote exchange, learning, and discovery.

Rodeph Sholom School Playdecks / Murphy Burnham & Buttrick Architects

© Francis Dzikowski
Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects

Courtesy of MAD Architects
ATM Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Courtesy of Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
Chrysalis Childcare Centre / Collingridge and Smith Architects

Courtesy of Collingridge and Smith Architects
The Youth Wing for Art Education Entrance Courtyard / Ifat Finkelman + Deborah Warschawski

© Amit Geron
French International School / Henning Larsen Architects

© Philippe Ruault
The Garden of the Silhouettes / Esculpir el Aire

© BISImages
Hongling Experimental Primary School / O-office Architects

© Chao Zhang
SP Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Courtesy of Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
Montessori Kindergarten in Xiamen / L&M Design

© Yijie Hu
Special Education School / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio

Courtesy of TaoZhi Studio
Hakusui Nursery School / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

Courtesy of Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
Arc en Ciel School / Label Architecture

© Stijn Bollaert
Mokumoku Kindergarten / 16A Inc.

© Masaya Yoshimura
Playville Day Care / NITAPROW

© Ketsiree Wongwan
Skanderborggade Day Care Centre / Dorte Mandrup

© Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter
Expansion of the American School of the Hague / Kraaijvanger

© Ronald Tilleman
Forfatterhuset Kindergarten / COBE

© Rasmus Hjortshõj
Sparkletots Preschool By PAP Community Foundation / LAUD Architects

© Melvin H J Tan
