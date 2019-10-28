10 Resistant Plants that Survive in Low Light Spaces

Save this picture! Home Cafes / Penda. Image © Zhi Xia

With increasingly smaller homes and apartments, there has been a growing impulse to integrate plant species into interior spaces. But what kind of plants should be used for an environment lacking in abundant natural light? In this article, you will find some suggestions for species recommended for shaded or semi-shaded environments, an especially important distinction when we talk about interior spaces that receive little sunlight.

Save this picture! © Victor Affaro. Image Cabana Urbana / Studio Marcio Michaluá

Most of these species have thicker and more resistant foliage, with a color close to dark green, but you will also find some flowers that effectively survive in dark environments. It is essential to carefully analyze the characteristics of each species; some will need sunlight sporadically, others, a little more often.

If chosen correctly, the vegetation can be incorporated as an essential part of the architectural space through integrated planters, structures for hanging plants, green walls, or furniture that doubles as pots.

Save this picture! © Victor Affaro. Image Cabana Urbana / Studio Marcio Michaluá

First, some important precautions to ensure a longer indoor plant life:

Pay attention to the humidity level when watering your plants. Check if the soil feels moist to the touch. The earth should not be soaked or dried. Take care of the foliage, removing dust from the leaves with a damp cloth. It is recommended to choose ceramic pots with holes in the bottom. Avoid placing the plants near electronic equipment, which emanate heat that can be harmful.

Save this picture! Sergey Makhno Office and Showroom / Illya Tovstonog + Sergey Makhno Architects. Image © Andrey Avdeenko

Next, we select 10 effective plants for dark interiors:

Aglaonema

Very common in residential environments, it has about 50 variations with infinite possibilities, from its foliage to its structure.

Scientific Name : Aglaonema spp

: Aglaonema spp Popular Names : Aglaonema, Chinese Evergreens

: Aglaonema, Chinese Evergreens Family : Araceae

: Araceae Climate : Equatorial, Oceanic, Subtropical, Tropical

: Equatorial, Oceanic, Subtropical, Tropical Origin : Asia, Philippines, Oceania

: Asia, Philippines, Oceania Height : 40 to 60 centimeters, 60 to 90 centimeters

: 40 to 60 centimeters, 60 to 90 centimeters Brightness : Diffuse Light

: Diffuse Light Life Cycle: Perennial

Zamioculca

One of the most flexible plants, adapting well to many types of places - even those that receive little light or little ventilation. An important recommendation, however, is to avoid very cold regions, since it does not tolerate temperatures below 18º Celsius.

Scientific Name : Zamioculcas zamiifolia

: Zamioculcas zamiifolia Popular Names : Zamioculca, Zanzibar gem, ZZ plant, Zuzu plant

: Zamioculca, Zanzibar gem, ZZ plant, Zuzu plant Family : Araceae

: Araceae Climate : Equatorial, Mediterranean, Subtropical, Tropical

: Equatorial, Mediterranean, Subtropical, Tropical Origin : Africa

: Africa Height : 40 to 60 centimeters

: 40 to 60 centimeters Brightness : Diffuse Light, Half Shadow

: Diffuse Light, Half Shadow Life Cycle: Perennial

Rhapis excelsa

Medium in size, this species is quite common in corporate interior spaces or collective use areas such as residential building rooms. It does not need much water and grows well in both shade and half shade.

Scientific Name : Rhapis excelsa

: Rhapis excelsa Popular Names : Broadleaf Lady Palm, Bamboo Palm

: Broadleaf Lady Palm, Bamboo Palm Family : Arecaceae

: Arecaceae Origin: Asia, China

Save this picture! Legal Practice Center / Unileão / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França

Sansevieria

Grows very well in medium shade and does not require constant irrigation. You should avoid moistening its foliage.

Scientific Name : Sansevieria trifasciata

: Sansevieria trifasciata Popular Names : Saint George's Sword, Mother-in-Law's Tongue, Snake Plant

: Saint George's Sword, Mother-in-Law's Tongue, Snake Plant Family : Asparagaceae

: Asparagaceae Climate : Equatorial, Subtropical, Tropical

: Equatorial, Subtropical, Tropical Origin : Africa

: Africa Height : 40 to 60 centimeters, 60 to 90 centimeters

: 40 to 60 centimeters, 60 to 90 centimeters Brightness : Half Shadow, Full Sun

: Half Shadow, Full Sun Life Cycle: Perennial

Epipremnum aureum

This species has an especially beautiful mixture of green and yellow tones in its leaves. Its soil must always be moist for it to grow healthily, so frequent watering is recommended. Ideally, substrates should be added for firmer growth.

Scientific Name : Epipremnum aureum

: Epipremnum aureum Popular Names : Golden Pothos, Ivy Arum, Money Plant

: Golden Pothos, Ivy Arum, Money Plant Family : Araceae

: Araceae Climate : Equatorial, Oceanic, Subtropical, Tropical

: Equatorial, Oceanic, Subtropical, Tropical Origin : Solomon Islands, Oceania

: Solomon Islands, Oceania Height : 1.2 to 1.8 meters, 1.8 to 2.4 meters, 2.4 to 3.0 meters, 3.0 to 3.6 meters, 3.6 to 4.7 meters, 4.7 to 6.0 meters, 6.0 to 9.0 meters, 9.0 to 12 meters, over 12 meters

: 1.2 to 1.8 meters, 1.8 to 2.4 meters, 2.4 to 3.0 meters, 3.0 to 3.6 meters, 3.6 to 4.7 meters, 4.7 to 6.0 meters, 6.0 to 9.0 meters, 9.0 to 12 meters, over 12 meters Brightness : Diffuse Light, Half Shadow, Full Sun

: Diffuse Light, Half Shadow, Full Sun Life Cycle: Perennial

Save this picture! Home Cafes / Penda. Image © Zhi Xia

Neoregelia

Neoregelia is a type of Bromeliad that is highly resistant, adaptable to both medium shade and full sun. Its broad foliage adds high aesthetic value and its greatest advantage is that it grows well in shaded environments or with artificial light, especially in humid areas. It is recommended that constant cleaning maintenance be performed to avoid the accumulation of water in its center.

Scientific Name : Neoregelia sp

: Neoregelia sp Popular Names : Neoregelia

: Neoregelia Family : Bromeliaceae

: Bromeliaceae Climate : Equatorial, Oceanic, Subtropical, Tropical

: Equatorial, Oceanic, Subtropical, Tropical Origin : South America, Brazil

: South America, Brazil Height : 30 to 40 centimeters

: 30 to 40 centimeters Brightness : Half Shadow, Full Sun

: Half Shadow, Full Sun Life Cycle: Perennial

Dracaena Fragans



This species does not need constant maintenance. It is considered non-polluting since some NASA studies indicate that it contributes to the elimination of formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene from the air.

Scientific Name : Dracaena Fragrans

: Dracaena Fragrans Popular Names : Dracaena, Cornstalk Dracaena, Happy Plant

: Dracaena, Cornstalk Dracaena, Happy Plant Family : Asparagaceae

: Asparagaceae Climate : Equatorial, Mediterranean, Oceanic, Subtropical, Temperate, Tropical

: Equatorial, Mediterranean, Oceanic, Subtropical, Temperate, Tropical Origin : Angola, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia

: Angola, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia Height: 60 to 90 centimeters, 90 centimeters to 1.2 meters, 1.2 to 1.8 meters, 1.8 to 2.4 meters, 2.4 to 3.0 meters, 3.0 to 3.6 meters, 3.6 to 4.7 meters, 4.7 to 6.0 meters, 6.0 to 9.0 meters

Brightness : Diffuse Light, Half Shadow, Full Sun

: Diffuse Light, Half Shadow, Full Sun Life Cycle: Perennial

Samambaia

This was a plant widely used in homes between the 1970s and 1990s and has returned as an important trend in contemporary interiors. It needs moist soil, shouldn't expose itself to the sun, and must avoid strong winds. It likes to receive some natural light. Among the most common subspecies of it is the Nephrolepis Exaltata.

Scientific Name : Nephrolepis Exaltata

: Nephrolepis Exaltata Popular Names : Sword Fern, Boston Fern

: Sword Fern, Boston Fern Family : Davalliaceae

: Davalliaceae Climate : Equatorial, Subtropical, Tropical

: Equatorial, Subtropical, Tropical Origin : Africa, Central America, North America, South America, Asia, Indonesia

: Africa, Central America, North America, South America, Asia, Indonesia Height : 40 to 60 centimeters

: 40 to 60 centimeters Brightness : Diffuse Light, Half Shadow

: Diffuse Light, Half Shadow Life Cycle: Perennial

Save this picture! Botequim Sapucaí / Alfredo Lanna Neto + Mateus Castilho. Image © Trópica Fotografia

Calatheas

There are more than 20 species of Calatheas and all are suitable for areas with small dark spaces since they do not grow well in areas with abundant sunlight. Reaching up to 1 meter high, it is considered a very resistant plant.

Scientific Name : Calathea Zebrina (Sims) Lindl.

: Calathea Zebrina (Sims) Lindl. Popular Names : Aglaonema, Zebra Plant

: Aglaonema, Zebra Plant Family : Angiospermae / Marantaceae

: Angiospermae / Marantaceae Origin: Native Brazilian

Chlorophytum

Small in size, this plant is very suitable for indoor and outdoor environments, since it can adapt to shade for long periods.

Scientific Name : Chlorophytum Comosum

: Chlorophytum Comosum Popular Names : Spider Plant, St. Bernard's Lily, Spider Ivy, Ribbon Plant

: Spider Plant, St. Bernard's Lily, Spider Ivy, Ribbon Plant Family : Agavaceae

: Agavaceae Climate : Equatorial, Mediterranean, Subtropical, Tropical

: Equatorial, Mediterranean, Subtropical, Tropical Origin : Africa, South Africa

: Africa, South Africa Height : 30 to 40 centimeters, 40 to 60 centimeters

: 30 to 40 centimeters, 40 to 60 centimeters Brightness : Half Shadow, Full Sun

: Half Shadow, Full Sun Life Cycle: Perennial

Additional advice: if you are looking to generate a flowery interior environment, opt for species such as the Spathiphyllum (or Peace Lillies), Violets, or Begonias. They will bring color and freshness to even the darkest interior environments.

Save this picture! Bullguer Center / SuperLimão Studio. Image © Israel Gollino

