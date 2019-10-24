World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Russia
  5. MAST
  6. 2019
  7. FanFood Cafe / MAST

FanFood Cafe / MAST

Save this project
FanFood Cafe / MAST
Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

© Polina Poludkina © Polina Poludkina © Polina Poludkina © Polina Poludkina + 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop  · 
Moscow, Russia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Polina Poludkina
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    228.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Polina Poludkina

  • Lead Architects

    Vlad Gaiduk, Vasily Korotkov
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Text description provided by the architects. Located near Moscow’s VTB arena, a brand new multi-purpose stadium, home to Moscow’s major football club, Dynamo Moscow, it’s only natural, as its name attests, that the recently opened Fan Food pizzeria caters to football fans looking for a quick bite before or after a match. But far from espousing a “sports bar” aesthetic of faux-leather upholstery, sports memorabilia, and wall-to-wall TV screens, the venue is a paradigm of cool sophistication and conceptual playfulness.

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Designed by Vladislav Gaiduk and Vasily Korotkov of Moscow-based architecture studio Mast, the pizzeria’s interiors combine a brutalist aesthetic that draws from the Soviet avant-garde’s Constructivist playbook with subtle touches of Italian vernacular – a nod to the country where both pizza and football are concepts to live by.

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Due to its clientele, which apart from football fans also include music fans attending the arena’s frequent concerts and lots of local office workers on their lunch breaks, the self-service pizzeria was designed to meet a high table turnover. L-shaped in floorplan, the venue is divided into a serving area – featuring a bar counter on one side, and an open kitchen, complete with a wood-fired oven, on the other – and a dining area along the street-facing façade whose floor-to-ceiling windows makes for a light-filled space where patrons can enjoy views of the adjacent Petrovsky Park. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Exposed concrete surfaces and volumes dominate the unadorned interiors, imbuing the space with a brutalist sensibility of Soviet nostalgia, while the irregularly shaped stone paving and the open kitchen’s ceramic tiling introduce vernacular elements with Italian origins without diluting the pared-down aesthetic of the interior design.

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

The pared-down palette of materials, which also include unvarnished wooden planks lining the bar counter – whimsically reflecting the pattern of the boar-formed concrete kitchen counter – reflects a tight budget but it’s also an aesthetic choice. “We have minimized the amount of finishing materials so that the space will be perceived as a whole”, Vladislav says.

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Having to deal with a seven-meter high space, the architects introduced a series of slim arches along the dining area that humanize the scale of the room, as well as conceal the service ducts that run above them and delineate the table seating. The rhythmic progression of the arches enlivens the space without the need for ornamentation while their ceremonial pomp finds a fitting climax in the ceramic tile mural on the end wall. 

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Depicting Lev Yashin, the USSR’s most legendary goalkeeper, the mural was created in the style of Soviet artist Alexander Deineka further enhancing the nostalgic bona fides of the interior design. Although Yashin’s figure is the only direct football reference, the architects have cleverly incorporated other football-alluding elements, most notably Dynamo football club’s emblematic blue color, which the restaurant’s doors, shelves, and ventilation pipes all boldly sport. It’s a subtle design feature that nonetheless makes for a spirited statement, not unlike the new pizzeria itself.

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Leningradsky Ave, 36 ст.28, Moscow, 126157, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MAST
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Russia
Cite: "FanFood Cafe / MAST" 24 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927029/fanfood-cafe-mast/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream