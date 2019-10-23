World
  7. Hanhoopsfeld School Campus / AllesWirdGut

Hanhoopsfeld School Campus / AllesWirdGut

Hanhoopsfeld School Campus / AllesWirdGut
© tschinkersten Fotografie
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School  · 
Hamburg, Germany

  • Team Competition

    Ivana Valekova, Lukas Morong, Nils Bergner, Simona Masarova

  • Team Execution

    Agron Deralla, Alisa Klauenberg, Franziska Sturm, Jana Zdenkova, Julia Stockinger, Magdalena Drach, Martin Brandt, Nadine Tschinke, Rachele Albini

  • Structural Engineering

    Ingenieurbüro Horn + Horn, Rostock, Schumacher + Gerber Ingenieurbüro, Hamburg

  • Landscape

    DnD landschaftsplanung, Wien

  • Electrical planning engineering

    Arcus Planung + Beratung, Cottbus

  • Construction management

    Zietz GmbH, Thedinghausen

  • Building services engineering

    KMG Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Berlin

  • Teaching room planning

    Spinzig + Spinzig GbR, Hamburg

  • Kitchen planning

    Cooking Solutions GbR, Hude

  • Structural physics

    D3-Architekten, Hanover, BZE-Ökoplan, Hamburg

  • Building acoustics

    OSJ Ingenieure, Hamburg

  • Fire protection planning

    BIB Concept, Stelle

  • Tendering procedure

    MRO Architekten, Hamburg Zietz GmbH, Thedinghausen

  • Project management

    PMD Gesellschaft für Projektmanagement, Düsseldorf
Text description provided by the architects. Two schools, one typology, infinite possibilities. For the Lessing Neighborhood School and the Alexander von Humboldt Grammar School, AllesWirdGut and DnD Landschaftsplanung laid out a generous extensive park landscape with free-standing, well-proportioned solitaire buildings. Positioned in a staggered array, the structures are subtly graduated in height and thus align with the dynamic of the marked step in the terrain.

The shared multi-purpose building—the hub and center of the campus—is situated on the visual axis between the two schools’ main entrances and provides an urban-planning reference point that is visible from all sides. The compact units are all defined by straight lines and articulated in a contemporary architectural language, which, for example, expresses itself in the uniform clinker-clad façades. Inside the teaching buildings, the classrooms are arranged in a circle around a central atrium-like the blades of a windmill.

Floor plan
Floor plan
Open areas and niches provide facilities for a variety of forms of teaching and learning. The outdoor areas, which include a biotope pond, an open-air theater, and crop trial plots, offer individually usable and community areas for all. A homogenous and future-oriented campus that that seamlessly fits in with the existing built ensemble while creating room for individual development.

Project location

Address: Hamburg, Germany

AllesWirdGut Architektur
