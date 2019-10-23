Hanhoopsfeld School Campus / AllesWirdGut

-
Team CompetitionIvana Valekova, Lukas Morong, Nils Bergner, Simona Masarova
Team ExecutionAgron Deralla, Alisa Klauenberg, Franziska Sturm, Jana Zdenkova, Julia Stockinger, Magdalena Drach, Martin Brandt, Nadine Tschinke, Rachele Albini
Structural EngineeringIngenieurbüro Horn + Horn, Rostock, Schumacher + Gerber Ingenieurbüro, Hamburg
LandscapeDnD landschaftsplanung, Wien
Electrical planning engineeringArcus Planung + Beratung, Cottbus
Construction managementZietz GmbH, Thedinghausen
Building services engineeringKMG Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Berlin
Teaching room planningSpinzig + Spinzig GbR, Hamburg
Kitchen planningCooking Solutions GbR, Hude
Structural physicsD3-Architekten, Hanover, BZE-Ökoplan, Hamburg
Building acousticsOSJ Ingenieure, Hamburg
Fire protection planningBIB Concept, Stelle
Tendering procedureMRO Architekten, Hamburg Zietz GmbH, Thedinghausen
Project managementPMD Gesellschaft für Projektmanagement, Düsseldorf
Text description provided by the architects. Two schools, one typology, infinite possibilities. For the Lessing Neighborhood School and the Alexander von Humboldt Grammar School, AllesWirdGut and DnD Landschaftsplanung laid out a generous extensive park landscape with free-standing, well-proportioned solitaire buildings. Positioned in a staggered array, the structures are subtly graduated in height and thus align with the dynamic of the marked step in the terrain.
The shared multi-purpose building—the hub and center of the campus—is situated on the visual axis between the two schools’ main entrances and provides an urban-planning reference point that is visible from all sides. The compact units are all defined by straight lines and articulated in a contemporary architectural language, which, for example, expresses itself in the uniform clinker-clad façades. Inside the teaching buildings, the classrooms are arranged in a circle around a central atrium-like the blades of a windmill.
Open areas and niches provide facilities for a variety of forms of teaching and learning. The outdoor areas, which include a biotope pond, an open-air theater, and crop trial plots, offer individually usable and community areas for all. A homogenous and future-oriented campus that that seamlessly fits in with the existing built ensemble while creating room for individual development.