Harvard GSD Announces Loeb Fellowship for Class of 2021

The Loeb Fellowship at the Harvard Graduate School of Design is now accepting applications for the Loeb Fellowship Class of 2021. The Fellowship program offers a year of study in residence at Harvard GSD and a worldwide network of over 450 colleagues. The Loeb Fellowship encourages applications from a wide range of exceptional practitioners whose work is advancing positive social outcomes through the shaping of the built and natural environment in the US and around the world.

The Loeb Fellowship is for applicants in mid-career, with a minimum of 5 to 10 years of experience in their fields, who are proven leaders and show the potential to take their capacities to higher levels. Fellows are urban planners and designers, public artists, real estate developers, landscape architects, journalists, civic leaders, architects, policymakers, social entrepreneurs, and more. Each Fellow is provided a stipend, housing, and access to the educational resources of both Harvard and MIT. Learn more about how to apply or how to nominate candidates via the Loeb Fellowship website.

The deadline for applications is Monday, January 6, 2020.

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

