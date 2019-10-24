Tree House / Paschetta Cavallero Arquitectos

+ 21

Houses · San Jose del Rincon, Argentina Architects Authors of this architecture project Federico Cairoli

Area Area of this architecture project 656 ft2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Photographer Created with Sketch. Federico Cairoli

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Isover, Aluar, Gerdau, Ikea Knauf , Masisa

Lead Architects Leticia Paschetta, José Marcos Cavallero

Engineering José Marcos Cavallero, Enrique ChiappiniIng

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Tree House (Casita del árbol) is a Multiple Use space located in an area of ​​high environmental value on the outskirts of the city of Santa Fe, in the middle of the landscape of the Paraná River.

It has a unique interior space and a small attic in double height. These environments located on the upper floor are accessed by a staircase and a semi-transparent terrace of deployed metal, which create the sensation of walking in the air between the Timbó (typical tree of the Paraná coast). space outdoors in contact with the ground.

Three of its facades are opened to maximize the views of the treetops. The windows frame a changing nature that, like huge canvases, becomes the very essence of the built space.

The spatial and material conception has two very strong references, on the one hand the Case StudyHouses, as an example of combined work between industry and design; and on the other hand the reworking of the constructive culture of the Argentine Pampas with its sheds, workshops, mills, factories. Simple metal structures with gable roofs that combine economy solutions, low maintenance and local production, populating suburban areas, whose beauty, spatial richness and technological peculiarity have been ignored by academic architectural culture.

The facades of the Treehouse are "striated", not only by the use of sheet metal, but because they acquire thickness and contain life. Is posible to wakl arround, the plants grow, the construction footprints can be recomposed. The striated as the opposite of the aesthetics of the smooth, of the screens. Technology is expressed and the life is present.

The black color, being a suburban area, allows the construction to be not visible at night and disappear between the treetops. During the day, climbing plant with flowers and native orchids stand out, hanging “suspended in the air” with tensioners, in front of glazed windows.

The plant is 6 x 6 meters and is determined by the dimensions of the W profiles used for the main structure.

The bearing structure has a double character, on the one hand maximum structural efficiency as a very effective bracing device that avoids tensors and costly contributions. And in a landscape sense, the V-pillars are reinterpretation of the sculptural trunks of the Timbo; while the railings and the stairs, speak of the fragility in front of the immensity of the nature of the Pampa and the river.