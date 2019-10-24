House in Carlos Paz / 226 arquitectos

+ 20

Houses · Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina Architects Authors of this architecture project 226 arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project 160.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Photographer Created with Sketch. Federico Cairoli

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project ACINDAR, AutoDesk, FV, Google, Moconá, Talpe lit, VASA

Lead Architects Tristan Bondone

Design Team Tristan Bondone, Luciano Femopase, Julian Genesio, Manuela Madruga, Sofia Asan

Clients Dolores y Oscar Copello

Engineering Incorp

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an open neighborhood on the outskirts of the city of Carlos Paz. In the sector where it is located, weekend homes coexist with other permanent housing units. In an irregular terrain, three brick bodies with different functions that make up this house are housed.

These bodies are separated from each other to generate places, capture light, and air. The central body, which contains the social space, rises in search of the view of the farthest mountains and expands the volume of the space. On the mezzanine, there is a place of study, concentration, and contemplation. The other bodies contain bedrooms in the front and the gallery-garage towards the garden.

The materials are brick, wood, and veneer. The techniques respond to the constructive tradition of the place where chalets or cabins are usually built. The roof leans forward and downward to drain the waters through the natural slopes of the earth.