World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Canada
  5. Modern Office of Design + Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. The Livery Shop / Modern Office of Design + Architecture

The Livery Shop / Modern Office of Design + Architecture

Save this project
The Livery Shop / Modern Office of Design + Architecture

© Robert Lemermeyer © Robert Lemermeyer © Robert Lemermeyer © Robert Lemermeyer + 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store  · 
Calgary, Canada
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Modern Office of Design + Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3800.0 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Robert Lemermeyer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AutoDesk, Brock White Canada ULC, Metal Works Canada, Robert McNeel & Associates, Trimble

  • Lead Architect

    David Vera

  • Design Team

    David Vera, Dustin Couzens, Ben Klumper, John Ferguson

  • Client

    Jane Kerr

  • Structural Engineering

    Wolsey

  • Electrical Engineering

    SMP

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Nabcon Mechanical Consulting

  • Landscape

    Modern Office of Design + Architecture

  • Consultants

    Orata Envelope Specialists

  • Collaborators

    Salt Design Company
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer

Text description provided by the architects. In a city known more for gentrification and newness, the community of Inglewood – Calgary’s oldest neighborhood established in 1875 – exists as an anomaly in the urban fabric. Caught in a time capsule, the community is comprised predominately of industrial typologies that have long sat dormant, obsolescing to the modernization of production, fabrication and manufacturing. However, in recent years Inglewood has witnessed rapid transformation as young start-up companies, breweries, galleries and restaurants are moving in and creatively reanimating the outdated building stock. This renewed sense of optimism prompted our client to purchase a forgotten, leftover piece of land straddled between a CP rail line to the south, an army surplus store to the east and an access road and parking lot to the north and west.

Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer
Save this picture!
Diagrams 1
Diagrams 1
Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer

Our point of departure for this project involved taking an inventory of the various local industrial typologies to produce a taxonomy of possible formal strategies. From this taxonomy, we began to explore an array of the shed roof typology that, while being contextually sensitive, provided a contemporary response through the distortion of scale, juxtaposition of materials and the playful reinterpretation of traditional tectonics. The building is wrapped in the east-west direction with standing seam metal, forming a container or wrapper within which the material palette transitions to brick, bookending the north and south facades.

Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer
Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer

The tension created from this material shift pays homage to the beauty and craft of Inglewood’s industrial character without succumbing to kitsch or historic pastiche. The ghost-like skeletal frame that completes the building’s massing serves multiple functions; 1) it disguises the drive aisle that accesses the rear parking and loading area, 2) through the deployment of an innovative, tent-like structure the skeletal frame transforms into a covered outdoor space for pop-up markets, live music, cultural events, etc. This introduction of spectacle transforms the building into an inclusive, community-oriented building that celebrates the diversity and eclectic nature of Inglewood.

Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 1119 10 Ave SE #100, Calgary, AB T2G 0W5, Canada

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Modern Office of Design + Architecture
Office

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Canada
Cite: "The Livery Shop / Modern Office of Design + Architecture" 23 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926990/the-livery-shop-modern-office-of-design-plus-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream