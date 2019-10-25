World
  CC Studio / Metro Arquitetos Associados

CC Studio / Metro Arquitetos Associados

CC Studio / Metro Arquitetos Associados

© Guilherme Garofalo

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices 
Santa Cecilia, Brazil

  Architectural Design

    Martin Corullon, Gustavo Cedroni, Amanda Amicis
© Guilherme Garofalo
© Guilherme Garofalo

Text description provided by the architects. The intention of this project was to create an open and flexible space. the room has been transformed by a furniture system that gives the project the possibility of different uses. 

© Guilherme Garofalo
© Guilherme Garofalo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Guilherme Garofalo
© Guilherme Garofalo

The mobile benches are arranged along the rail which also conceals the electrical infrastructure. The bookcase is the only fixed division of the space and delimits the circulation. The curtains give the room the possibility of various divisions. 

© Guilherme Garofalo
© Guilherme Garofalo
© Guilherme Garofalo
© Guilherme Garofalo

The floor was kept from the original place and based on that the choice of colors for the project was made: black and white. All the steel sheets were painted white, while black was used only for details like the baseboard and curtains.

© Guilherme Garofalo
© Guilherme Garofalo

Project location

Address: Rua Tupi, 94 - Santa Cecilia, São Paulo - SP, 01233-001, Brazil

Metro Arquitetos Associados
