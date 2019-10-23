Pegah Villa House / Amir Kharaghani

World
© Soroush Majidi
Houses  · 
Shahriar, Iran
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Soroush Majidi
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    110.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Soroush Majidi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AGT, Adobe, AutoDesk, Corona, Hofmann Profiles, Kashie Sina, Knauf, McNeel, Semirom Stones

  • Lead Architects

    Amir Kharaghani, Elham Asgharpoor

  • Clients

    Amir Kharaghani

  • Engineering

    Mojtaba Khalaj

  • Consultants

    Ali Haj Gholamian (Structure)
© Soroush Majidi
Text description provided by the architects. Pegah villa is located in a 1100 sqm garden surrounded by fruit tress which gives it a unique charm and beauty all the year. This garden is located west of Tehran province in Shahriar city. Facing this context, the main goal was to reinforce the relationship between the project and the context by using an active space.

© Soroush Majidi
© Soroush Majidi
© Soroush Majidi
Adding an intermediate space could be the answer.The connection with the outside was formed by not only with openness but by an intermediate wrapper volume, hybrid spaces that are outside and inside at the same time. Outside because they involve natural elements and fresh air and inside because they have clear boundaries intermediary space. The intermediate space works just like a net, flatten over the area due to the active space and by connecting to the buildingand integrating with it, encompasses the trees.

© Soroush Majidi
© Soroush Majidi
Floor plan
Floor plan
Section CC
Section CC
North elevation
North elevation
© Soroush Majidi
The intermediate space makes a semitransparent space that makes a vocal interaction in addition to a sensational and visual interaction. In other word, what happened in this project was the unifying the internal space with the intermediate space alongside the surroundings. Here the gross area was 10% of the area but a third of this area was given back in order to value as much as possible the garden.

© Soroush Majidi
