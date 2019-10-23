World
  7. A.MUSE.UM / Nadim Karam + Atelier Hapsitus

A.MUSE.UM / Nadim Karam + Atelier Hapsitus

A.MUSE.UM / Nadim Karam + Atelier Hapsitus

Lebanon
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Atelier Hapsitus, Nadim Karam
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    620.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Walid Rachid, Natasha Karam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Adobe Systems, AutoDesk, Corten, From Site, Local, Robert McNeel & Associates

  • Principal

    Nadim Karam

  • Lead Architect

    Ramona Abdo

  • Design Team

    Rawad Kuntar, Jad Nassour, Rudy Riachy

  • Client

    Nadim Karam

  • Structural Engineering

    _P.A.R. Consultants SARL (Pierre Abi Rached)

  • MEP Consultant

    Pierre Dammous & Partners Engineering Consultants

  • Landscape Consultant

    Gaby Chaftari Landscape SARL

  • Irrigation Consultant

    Beaini Engineering and Contracting

  • Geotechnical Consultant

    GSC SAL

  • QS Consultant

    DG Jones and Partners

  • Lighting Consultant

    Hilights SAL

  • General Contractor

    ABNIAH SARL Engineering and Contracting

  • Excavation Contractor

    Drillco Liban SAL

  • Steel Works Contractor

    Gebco Steel Industry SAL
© Walid Rachid
© Walid Rachid

Text description provided by the architects. A.MUSE.UM has been conceived and designed by architect/artist Nadim Karam as his atelier, a space for him to reflect, create and experiment. It is located in the village of Daroun, in the mountains of Lebanon. There on the hillsideabove the atelier is Karam’s own family residence, a traditional Lebanese stone house restored by Hapsitus with minimal acupunctural interventions and landscape works.

© Walid Rachid

A.MUSE.UM was initiated several years ago and has undergone a number of alterations until it reached its ultimate concept in reverence of the traditional Lebanese stone house above and the landscape heritage of the terracing system applied within the village. The space has been immersed in the ground in the way of a Rhizome and integrates the landscape into its roof. It has different entry and exit points by way of both ramps and staircases which provokes non-linear pathways, and triggers imagined constructions.

© Walid Rachid
Plan
Plan
Section 01
Section 01
© Walid Rachid
© Walid Rachid

Two separate courtyards aerate and bring light to the project, generating diversity in the spaces and internal vistas. The design articulation is restrained and employs mainly fair-faced concrete, corten steel and the limestone commonly used for terracing in the village. A.MUSE.UM desires to be an innovative alternative to high environmental impact implementations. A.MUSE.UM re-interprets traditional landscape while reverting to an inner monumentality and a new contemporaneity.

© Walid Rachid
© Walid Rachid

