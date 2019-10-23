World
Energy Positive Floating Villa / van Ommeren architecten

Energy Positive Floating Villa / van Ommeren architecten

© Eva Janssens

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses  · 
Haarlem, The Netherlands
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project van Ommeren architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    220.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Eva Janssens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    ABC arkenbouw, AutoDesk, Feri Masi, Reynaers Aluminium, Rheinzink

  • Design Team

    Joeri van Ommeren, Bob Spitz, Dion Nupoort

  • Clients

    Mante family

  • Engineering

    ABC Arkenbouw
© Eva Janssens
© Eva Janssens

Text description provided by the architects. Follow the sun from dawn till dusk. This energy neutral houseboat offers panoramic views across the Spaarne river and the nearby meadows. The zinc façade is alternated with aluminium, glass, steel and wood.

© Eva Janssens
© Eva Janssens
© Eva Janssens
© Eva Janssens

The design foresees in the unique wish list of our client; a list of ambitions that has made this floating villa a tailor-made suit to their preferred way of living.

© Eva Janssens
© Eva Janssens
Plans
Plans
© Eva Janssens
© Eva Janssens

The client wanted their home to produce more energy than it consumes. This is achieved by collecting solar energy using PV-panels on the roof, combined with a heat pump in the concrete hull that collects energy from the difference in water/indoor temperature: an endless natural stream of energy.

© Eva Janssens
© Eva Janssens

Furthermore, the aim was to establish different relationships with living near the water: waking up with your own private meadow view, reading in the sitting window, eating at the water level kitchen with 3.5 meter high ceilings or relaxing on the terrace.

