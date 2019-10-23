World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Invisible Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Room in a Productive Garden / Invisible Studio

Room in a Productive Garden / Invisible Studio

Save this project
Room in a Productive Garden / Invisible Studio

© James Stephenson © James Stephenson © James Stephenson © James Stephenson + 42

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Gymnasium  · 
United Kingdom
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Invisible Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    150.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    James Stephenson

  • Lead Architects

    Piers Taylor, Tara Breen

  • Structure

    Hydrock/Tim Macfarlane

  • M&E

    E3

  • Contractor

    Ken Biggs

  • Glass Contractor

    Cantifix Ltd
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© James Stephenson
© James Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Room in a Productive Garden is a new 150m2 gymnasium for a hotel in Somerset in the grounds of Hadspen House. Conceived in a manner as ‘no building’ – more, a window on to a mature productive garden with as few distractions from the garden as possible. The garden provides food for the hotel, and is an important part of the arrival experience into the gymnasium.

Save this picture!
© James Stephenson
© James Stephenson

The window for the gym forms the entire north wall of the vegetable garden and at 15m wide & 3.3m tall is one of the largest glass panels in the world.

Save this picture!
© James Stephenson
© James Stephenson
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© James Stephenson
© James Stephenson

The building sits in the garden in the manner of an orangery or greenhouse, of which there are several traditional structures in the adjacent courtyards. Historically, these structures filled an entire (north) wall of a contained vegetable garden.

Save this picture!
© James Stephenson
© James Stephenson

Internally, the space is lined entirely in beech, with all services including lighting and ventilation concealed between the slats. The glass window forms a bay with glass sides, top and seat that frames a clear and immersive view of the garden. Externally, the gym uses stone from the site, crushed and ‘rammed’ into the facing material.

Save this picture!
© James Stephenson
© James Stephenson

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Somerset, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Invisible Studio
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium United Kingdom
Cite: "Room in a Productive Garden / Invisible Studio" 23 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926924/room-in-a-productive-garden-invisible-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream