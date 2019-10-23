World
  7. Baidu Headquarters / Dongxiying Studio, CCDI

Baidu Headquarters / Dongxiying Studio, CCDI

Baidu Headquarters / Dongxiying Studio, CCDI
Front View of East Tower. Image © Jian Fang
Aerial View. Image © Jian Fang Detail. Image © Jian Fang Sky Garden. Image © Shining Yan Sky Garden. Image © Jian Fang

Offices  · 
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Jian Fang, Shining Yan
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    22600.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Jian Fang, Shining Yan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AkzoNobel, Injeev, JMA, Kone, Xinyi

  • Lead Architects

    Zhaoming Wang, Shining Yan

  • Design Team

    Liang Ni, Zi Ling, Yi Ding, Fuliang Sun、Dewei Yang, Yongbin Zhu, Kezhan Wang

  • Clients

    Baidu Company

  • Consultants

    CCDI Shenzhen

  • Construction

    China State Construction 4th Engineering Division
Aerial View. Image © Jian Fang
Text description provided by the architects. Since its birth at the end of the 19th century, high-rise office buildings have been providing a unique perspective to examine and observe the city. No matter how urgent the need for capital to pursue efficiency is, high-rise office buildings should not abandon their identity as carriers of future urban life.

Overall View. Image © Jian Fang
Baidu International Building was originally designed to allow high-rise buildings to re-participate in the daily life of outdoor life and become an important carrier to guide the use of space.

West View. Image © Shining Yan
Detail. Image © Jian Fang
Architects pay more attention to the evolutionary possibility of these spaces than creating a beautiful but rigid memorial scene. The design team set a bold and creative goal to create a brand-new office building for Baidu employees that can walk out of the work area and touch nature at any time. In order to realize this idea, we offset the core barrel on the east side of the plane, and implant a 12x18m trapezoidal hanging garden on the west side with 8 floors as units. Each 4 floors of units are overlapped alternately to form a continuous "green zipper", which gives the building a very unique appearance.

Sky Garden. Image © Shining Yan
Between different staggered platforms, the viewing staircase vertically connects the external space of the building in series, breaking the barriers between floors, allowing the space to be free and continuous, presenting a porous, continuous and open vertical gap. Without explaining the use of space, users can explore it spontaneously and realize the instantaneity of indoor and outdoor interaction.

Sky Garden. Image © Jian Fang
Plane efficiency still needs to be paid attention to. Starting from Baidu's own differentiated demand for office, the architect "thinned" the traditional central core tube into the deep office plane. The two long sides of the standard floor ensure the efficiency of the open office area. Supporting functions are deployed around the core barrel. Closely connected with the "core of vitality", you can enter the sunny shared communication area and walk out of the building at any time. The office area is only one step away from the outdoor garden. The boundary of the experience space contacts with the efficiency space to the maximum extent, creating daily randomness and minimizing the difficulty of people contacting with the outdoor. These spaces fundamentally change the behavior mode of the closed office.

Lobby. Image © Shining Yan
Baidu International Building allows outdoor space to be actively involved in vertical scenes through space innovation. Facing the new problems and challenges emerging in China, this space strategy will become the best catalyst for examining realistic and unknown needs.

Detail. Image © Shining Yan
Project location

Address: Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Dongxiying Studio, CCDI
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Military Headquarters Offices China
© Jian Fang

