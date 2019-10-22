World
Karen Blixens Plads Public Square / COBE

Karen Blixens Plads Public Square / COBE
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space  · 
Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project COBE
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    21415.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST

  • Client

    Danish Building and Property Agency

  • Private donation

    grant from the private foundation A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal.

  • Full-service consultant

    EKJ Consulting Engineers

  • Engineers

    CN3, Vind-Vind

  • Contractors

    M. J. Eriksson (construction contract), NCC Denmark (concrete contract)
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
Text description provided by the architects. At more than 20,000 m2 Karen Blixens Plads is one of the largest public squares in Copenha- gen. Situated between the University of Copenhagen and the Danish Royal Library’s buildings at the university’s South Campus on the island of Amager, the open and welcoming urban space is an innovative, spectacular and multi-functional architectural design that accommodates and promotes green transportation, climate change adaptation, and biodiversity. The project was sup- ported by a generous donation from the private foundation A.P Møller Fonden.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
Innovative bicycle parking. The combined public square and university plaza are designed as a carpet that covers an undulating terrain of small hills and breaks the large space up into smaller zones with room activities both on and inside the hills (domes). The three bicycle hills were created as cast concrete shells clad with hand-laid tiles in colors echoing the exteriors of the surrounding university buildings. In addition to serving as an active meeting place for students, employees, and locals, the square also contains a high-capacity bicycle parking space for the many users of the university, including 16,000 students and 2,000 employees. The innovative and unique design has room for 2,000 bicycles.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
Interdisciplinary collaboration. As chief responsible for design management, the consulting engineering firm EKJ had a key role in the project in coordinating its many internal and external interfaces. In collaboration with CN3, EKJ’s construction engineers calculated and created 3D projections of the iconic concrete dome constructions. The solution is based on a shell construction as the load-bearing structure. Aesthetically, the design provides a large airy space underneath the domes. However, while a shell construction does not normally have holes in it, these domes have large openings, which constituted a significant challenge and required additional statistical analyses.

Floor plan
Floor plan

Green profile. In a soft transition, Karen Blixens Plads brings together the university’s need for urban spaces with the open landscape of Amager Fælled (Amager Commons). The north side of the square, where the three main entrances to the university are located, is an open and multi-purpose space. To the south, hilly, undulating meadowland connects the campus area with Emil Holms Kanal (Emil Holm’s Canal) and the transition to Amager Fælled. In addition to bringing nature into the campus, the landscape also contributes to climate change adaptation by adding a capacity to handle stormwater. Delaying rainwater in depressions in the landscape utilizes the recreational values of the water and creates small wet biotopes that support biodiversity, enable rainwater evaporation and supplements the canal in case of extreme precipitation, thus contributing to climate change adaptation. The design uses simple, sturdy and durable materials, just as lighting and furnishings are kept to a few, simple elements to ensure a sustainable urban space. All the selected elements are low-maintenance and contribute to the square’s green profile.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
Outdoor auditorium. A central feature is an outdoor auditorium with seating for up to 1,000 people in the manmade hills. The hilltops offer additional standing room for concerts or other large public events.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
Project location

Address: Copenhagen, Denmark

Cite: "Karen Blixens Plads Public Square / COBE" 22 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926901/karen-blixens-plads-public-square-cobe/> ISSN 0719-8884

