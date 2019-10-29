Call for Submissions: 2019 Wood Design & Building Awards

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong and sophisticated building material.
Although wood has been used in construction for centuries, advancements in technology and products are re-defining what is possible. With this evolution comes the celebration of wood as an innovative building material that complements other products, adheres to the safety requirements of building codes, and has an environmental story that hones in on responsibly managed forests and a desire for less greenhouse gas emissions within the built environment.
The Wood Design & Building Awards program is an opportunity to celebrate design and construction teams that challenge the conventional way we think about wood in construction. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.
Winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the prestigious Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects. A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements and innovative design.
Submission deadline: November 26th, 2019.
2019 Jury
- Laura Hartman, Principal at Fernau + Hartman Architects
- Russell Acton, Principal at Acton Ostry Architects
- Samuel Lasky, Principal at William Rawn Associates
Submit your project(s) today at www.wooddesignawards.com
Download the information related to this awards program here.
Thank you to the Wood Design & Building Award sponsors for their ongoing support – Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin.
Stay connected! @WoodDesignAward
