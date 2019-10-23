World
  4. China
  5. BENJAI Architectural Design
  6. 2019
  Bright & Bay Food / BENJAI Architectural Design

Bright & Bay Food / BENJAI Architectural Design

Bright & Bay Food / BENJAI Architectural Design

Buidling faraway view. Image © zoomarch Overall building. Image © zoomarch 2F corridor. Image © zoomarch Building roof. Image © zoomarch

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurants & Bars  · 
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project BENJAI Architectural Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    2601.88 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    zoomarch

  • Lead Architects

    Xuesong Qiao, Xiang Li

  • Design Team

    Zhihua Wang, Keke Zhu, Huijie Zheng, Apeng Wang, Qize Li

  • Client

    Sino-Ocean Group

  • Structure Design

    Beijing Zhongjian Hengji Engineering Design Co., Ltd.

  • Landscape Design

    Guchuang ecological landscape planning and design (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

  • Contractor

    Qinhuangdao Haisan Construction Engineering Development Co., Ltd.

  • Decoration

    Beijing shizaojiuwu Art Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

  • Curtain Wall Design

    Hebei Xinhua curtain wall Co., Ltd.
More Specs Less Specs
Overall building. Image © zoomarch
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a supporting property of Beidaihe SEATOPIA Coastal Holiday Complex. It accommodates an owner's canteen, two characteristic restaurants and an interesting roof platform in about 2000 square meters.

Buidling faraway view. Image © zoomarch
Building roof. Image © zoomarch
The project extracts the unique geometric shape of starfish，and take "the Ocean Star" as the design concept, which allows the building to grow naturally on the seaside, helps the building integrate into the environment of SEATOPIA as well. The “starfish” structure can not only give consideration to the relationship between structure and aesthetics, but also have the unique texture of gravel which set the scenes of vacation life in detail.

Explosion concept diagram
The facade of the building is in Modern Style. The white building “body “reaches a tacit agreement with seabirds and waves, and the pink “waistline” separates the interior and exterior space with extra-clear glass. There are no more extra lines for decoration, which gives a sense of friendship and peaceful.

Parking entrance. Image © zoomarch
Main entrance water landscape. Image © zoomarch
As the core outdoor space, the roof terrace is not only the best view point to see migratory birds, but also the harbor to listen to the wind and watch the ocean. At the same time, it is also a stage for outdoor exhibitions and activities.

2F corridor. Image © zoomarch
The extended ramps and the open landscape guide the public into the building directly. Furthermore, the curved lines, pure color and gentle light make the building as a unique visual focus of the street corner.

Building night view. Image © zoomarch
Project location

Address: Qinhuangdao, Hebei, China

BENJAI Architectural Design
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "Bright & Bay Food / BENJAI Architectural Design" 23 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926857/bright-and-bay-food-benjai-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

VIP entrance. Image © zoomarch

远洋蔚蓝海岸第三食堂-北北美食中心 / 上海彬占建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

