Kaleidoscopic Gateways to Celebrate the Holiday Season in New York

Every holiday season, architects, designers, and urban planners set up vibrant installations in cities around the world, to serve as beacons of joy and interactive points of attraction. On the 18th of November, Hou de Sousa will install Ziggy in New York City to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with vibrant hues and playful gateways.

© Hou de Sousa
© Hou de Sousa

The award-winning New York-based architecture firm have a rich portfolio of vibrant installations that focus on the planning of spaces, tailoring of materials, and stewardship of craftsmanship and fabrication. The 450 sq ft structure located between Broadway, 5th Avenue, and 23rd Street, will echo the urban and architectural context of New York with a broad structural footprint. The design is accentuated by several frames or “gateways”, which also serve as benches, and will frame views of Flatiron District’s many attractions and landmarks.

© Hou de Sousa
© Hou de Sousa

The thin linear elements of Ziggy’s structure are lightweight, visually transparent, and wind resistant.The 20,000 feet of cords converges and filters the surrounding context with dynamic patterns, colors, and light, creating a vibrant flare for the people of New York.

© Hou de Sousa
© Hou de Sousa
© Hou de Sousa
© Hou de Sousa

Lead Architect: Nancy Hou and Josh de Sousa
Design Team: Nancy Hou, Josh de Sousa, and Laura-India Garinois
Steel Fabrication: A05 Studio (Conor Coghlan and Brian Chu)
Engineering: Powell Draper, Dan Bergsagel, and Ted Segal 

