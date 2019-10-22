World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. studio fragment
  6. 2019
  7. Camellia Hill Café Picnic / studio fragment

Camellia Hill Café Picnic / studio fragment

Save this project
Camellia Hill Café Picnic / studio fragment
Save this picture!
© Sung mo. Yang
© Sung mo. Yang

© Sung mo. Yang © Sung mo. Yang © Sung mo. Yang © Sung mo. Yang + 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop  · 
Seogwipo, South Korea
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project studio fragment
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    200.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Sung mo. Yang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    & Traditons, HAY, Magis Me Too, VITRA

  • Lead Architect

    Dh.Seo

  • Design Team

    Seungyoun,Noh

  • Clients

    Camellia Hill

  • Consultants

More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sung mo. Yang
© Sung mo. Yang

Text description provided by the architects. Picnic on the Camellia Hill
Camellia Hill is a large natural park on Jeju Island. People can think that Camellia is just a fairly common plant in Jeju. However, it is a warm creature that protects us from the stiff sea breeze of Jeju with its signature thick, bountiful leaves. Camellia is common in Jeju Island, but its warm properties are unique. As unique as it is, it is a place where everyone who visits Camelia Hill can receive a handful of warm hearts. It is also the starting point for conveying such feelings.

Save this picture!
© Sung mo. Yang
© Sung mo. Yang
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Sung mo. Yang
© Sung mo. Yang

concept keyword: DECRESCENDO
Jeju has topographical characteristics as a volcanic island. For example, there are basalts, the wind blowing from the sea, and atypical trees modified by the wind. Winds and stones were met to make the Jusangjeolli Cliff, and wind and trees were met to deformed trees. A unique environment has created Jeju's unique forms and materials. Wind of Jeju splits the rock, and Camellia splits wind of Jeju and weakens it.

Save this picture!
© Sung mo. Yang
© Sung mo. Yang

To create a natural and plain space, We used morphological changes as a motif to capture them calmly through changes in materials. Also, to deliver a pure and plain image of Jeju Island, we have tried to organize simple yet dense textures that do not bias the decoration. We tried to make use of more sustainable materials than sparkling trend styles and proposed certain criteria with an architectural mindset.

Save this picture!
© Sung mo. Yang
© Sung mo. Yang
Save this picture!
First Floor Elevation 1
First Floor Elevation 1
Save this picture!
© Sung mo. Yang
© Sung mo. Yang

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 카멜리아힐 Camellia Hill, 166 Byeongang-ro, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo, Jeju-do, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studio fragment
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop South Korea
Cite: "Camellia Hill Café Picnic / studio fragment" 22 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926839/camellia-hill-cafe-picnic-studio-fragment/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream