JoLa House / A2OFFICE

- A2OFFICE
2019
Arquiteto ResponsávelAlberto Dias Ribeiro
Equipe de ProjetoAlberto Dias Ribeiro, Bernardo Faria, Débora Nojiri, Alexandra Marques
ContractorIn-Proov
Text description provided by the architects. This project consisted in the remodeling and expansion of a townhouse, opening some interior spaces, and bringing more natural light to the interior of the house.
The entire lower floor has been transformed into a continuous space, although with perfectly delimited and hierarchical functions, thus allowing a greater sense of space and brightness.
A new wooden staircase, lit by a generous lantern, connects the two floors and becomes the binding element.