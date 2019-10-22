World
  7. JoLa House / A2OFFICE

JoLa House / A2OFFICE

JoLa House / A2OFFICE
© Al.Ma Fotografia
Vila do Conde, Portugal
    160.0 m2
    2019
    Al.Ma Fotografia
    Adobe Systems, AutoDesk, CIN, Cortizo, Falmec, Ineslam, Knauf, TEV2, Trimble Navigation, Wicanders

  • Arquiteto Responsável

    Alberto Dias Ribeiro

  • Equipe de Projeto

    Alberto Dias Ribeiro, Bernardo Faria, Débora Nojiri, Alexandra Marques

  • Contractor

    In-Proov
Text description provided by the architects. This project consisted in the remodeling and expansion of a townhouse, opening some interior spaces, and bringing more natural light to the interior of the house.

Section 01
Section 01
The entire lower floor has been transformed into a continuous space, although with perfectly delimited and hierarchical functions, thus allowing a greater sense of space and brightness.

A new wooden staircase, lit by a generous lantern, connects the two floors and becomes the binding element.

A2OFFICE
Concrete

