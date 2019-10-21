Abreu Advogados Offices / OPENBOOK Architecture

+ 11

Renovation · Lisbon, Portugal Architects Authors of this architecture project OPENBOOK Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project 7965 ft2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2017

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge for this design consisted in transforming a pre-existing warehouse into the headquarters of a law firm with 350 employees. The main objective was to maintain the volumetric logic of the existing building, while renovating it into a modern office.

Both buildings, north and south, were recovered maintaining the original architecture. The central modules, in a deteriorated state, were redesigned and rebuilt with a more contemporary image, contrasting with the rest of the building while simultaneously answering the client’s needs.