Abreu Advogados Offices / OPENBOOK Architecture

- OPENBOOK Architecture
2017
AutoDesk
Text description provided by the architects. The challenge for this design consisted in transforming a pre-existing warehouse into the headquarters of a law firm with 350 employees. The main objective was to maintain the volumetric logic of the existing building, while renovating it into a modern office.
Both buildings, north and south, were recovered maintaining the original architecture. The central modules, in a deteriorated state, were redesigned and rebuilt with a more contemporary image, contrasting with the rest of the building while simultaneously answering the client’s needs.