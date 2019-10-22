World
  Twin House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura





Ixil, Mexico
    3659 ft2
    2018
    Manolo R Solís
    Artesano MX, AutoDesk, David Pompa, Trimble Navigation

    Edgar Ojeda, Andres Molina

    ACA Ingenieria

    Artesano Mx.




Text description provided by the architects. The house is immersed in the Yucatan coast in a 7 meters front seaview. With the intention of respecting the ground where it is located, the house is built with a cartesian structure of concrete columns and ceilings that in the distance purposely appear a great lightness, and under it roof creates a great atmosphere that brings refuge and favors coexistence.





Ground floor plan


1st floor plan








Under the premises of the project to design a vacational home in a linear organization, the program is arranged in two levels to separate social activities from the private ones. The use and application of materials on their natural state, such as concrete, cast, chukum and wood, was also a requirement for a fresh environment wanted in every space of the house.





On the ground floor it is intended to lose the line between the interior and the exterior amplifying the space and connecting users with the natural environment. In the upper floor the overlapping volumes allows to frame the landscape and seaview in the three bedroom of the house, where the pleasure and rest makes more cozy your stay.





Project gallery

Cite: "Twin House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura" [Casa Gemela / Laboratorio de Arquitectura] 22 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926828/twin-house-javier-corvalan-plus-laboratorio-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

