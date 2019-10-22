World
  7. Wood Pellet Storage Facility / Paul Bretz Architectes

Wood Pellet Storage Facility / Paul Bretz Architectes

Wood Pellet Storage Facility / Paul Bretz Architectes
© Lukas Roth
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Paul Bretz Architectes
    291.0 m2
    2017
    Lukas Roth
    Anolis, Bator, Nemetschek, POHL

    Paul Bretz

    Luxenergie (L)

    Sogedec (L)

    Andreas Kleinert
© Lukas Roth
Text description provided by the architects. The silo serves as a storage facility for the wood pellets used to fuel the cogeneration unit that forms part of the district heat and power plant. The simple structure presents itself as an addition to the district heat and power plant, adopting the plant’s modularity.

© Lukas Roth
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Front elevation
Front elevation

The structure is clad in sheet metal on all four sides. All apertures (doors, gates, etc.) are hidden behind the perforated sheet metal façade, which consists of 90 x 180 cm modules perforated with uniform horizontal and vertical incisions.

© Lukas Roth
During the day, the silo is a black, homogeneous block reminiscent of a charcoal briquette. As darkness falls, a light installation concealed behind the façade makes the building appear to glow.

© Lukas Roth
Project location

Address: Kirchberg, Luxembourg

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Paul Bretz Architectes
