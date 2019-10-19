World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Nex—
  6. 2019
  7. Duke of York Restaurant / Nex—

Duke of York Restaurant / Nex—

Save this project
Duke of York Restaurant / Nex—

© James Brittain © James Brittain © James Brittain © James Brittain + 33

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Restaurant  · 
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Nex—
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    James Brittain

  • Client

    Cadogan Estates

  • Landscape Architect

    Bradley Hole Schoenach BHSLA

  • Project Manager

    Capital and Provincial

  • Cost consultant

    Pre-Tender: Equals Consulting, Construction: TTPP

  • Structural Engineer

    AKTII, London

  • MEP Engineer

    E&M Tecnica, London

  • Lighting

    DHA Design, London

  • Planning Consultant

    Gerald Eve

  • Gerald Eve

    Nex—

  • Contractors

    Westgreen
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. Nex- were commissioned by Cadogan following an international design competition that sought a new and distinctive restaurant which could be a focal point for the square. Nex- looked to add further value by creating a dynamic and sculptural building that respects and enhances its prestigious surroundings, while incorporating new public space and greenery. Nex-’s point of departure was a Grade II listed wall – originally part of an earlier military asylum on the site but which stood slightly incongruously at the edge of the square.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain
Save this picture!
Ground plan
Ground plan
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The new restaurant’s ambitious spiralling form is defined by a slender off-white concrete wall that curls upwards from the square, and conceptually offers a contemporary continuation of the historic wall. While large openings housing the main restaurant space can be seen as a classically-informed colonnade, its impressive form and sense of movement nevertheless give the restaurant an unmistakably contemporary character. As a piece of architecture that offers pleasing views when approached from all sides, the completed building is a graceful addition to the square with an intriguing and welcoming presence.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The sweeping curves of the large plate glass windows within the colonnade mirror the modernist façade of the Grade II* listed Peter Jones department store nearby, while pioneering technology continues that spirit of glazing experimentation. A bespoke steel frame prevented the need for horizonal mullions, thus preserving the purity of the building’s design.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Moreover, the panels within the three wider openings are retractable, completely opening up the ground floor space during fine weather and allowing the restaurant to spill onto the surrounding Duke of York Square, while the roof continues to provide shade. Although similar retraction systems have been installed outside the UK, all have used straight panels. This makes the restaurant the first example of a retractable curved glass system in the world, while celebrating a mechanism that is as strikingly simple as a weighted sash window, sliding down gracefully into a basement trench.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

A gently curving staircase, contained within the outermost limb of the building’s spiral, leads to a stylish roof garden above the restaurant. Open freely to the public and accessed independently from the space below, this garden is a generous ‘gift’ to the neighbourhood where people can sit or spend time among the canopies of surrounding trees, raised up from the bustle of the busy square and road below.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Timber decking offers a welcoming external finish to the roof garden, while large planters embedded within the spiralling shape of the building, see the introduction of diverse and luscious herbal planting, promoting biodiversity and creating a comfortable environment. Soft external lighting makes it a particularly effective space at night where people can find new connections with their historical surroundings.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: London, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nex—
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant United Kingdom
Cite: "Duke of York Restaurant / Nex—" 19 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926818/duke-of-york-restaurant-nex/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream