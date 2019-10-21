World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. Brazil
  5. VAGA
  6. 2017
  7. CL Warehouses / VAGA

CL Warehouses / VAGA

Save this project
CL Warehouses / VAGA

© Pedro Napolitano Prata © Pedro Napolitano Prata © Pedro Napolitano Prata © Pedro Napolitano Prata + 18

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Warehouse  · 
Cesário Lange, Brazil
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project VAGA
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    486.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Pedro Napolitano Prata

  • Architects in Charge

    Fernando O'Leary, Pedro Domingues, Pedro Faria

  • Project Team

    Fernando O'Leary, Pedro Domingues, Pedro Faria

  • Client

    Eixxo Empreendimentos Imobiliários

  • Engineering

    Monteiro Projetos de Engenharia
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. In a corner lot with slight slope and positioned perpendicularly to one of the most important routes of Cesário Lange’s downtown area, city near to the capital of São Paulo state, five warehouses were built in order to accommodate different types of service and commercial uses. The project had flexibility as an initial premise, mainly due to the uncertainty of the uses that the units of a little over than 90m² could host.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Initially, it was presumed that these warehouses would be occupied by uses as convenience store, carpentry shop or small repair shops, but it was not known how the city population would accept the set. So that this uncertainty would not restrict the selling of the spaces, the architectural project was the most comprehensive as possible, allowing a diverse range of uses and activities. Tied to that, it was considered, since the beginning, a low budget for the execution of the construction according to the client demand, who aimed a project of low investment with fast financial return.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Therefore, the project was elaborated with modulated structural plans in a way that the spans between them could be easily overcome without the need of complex structures, simplifying the roof and mezzanine slab supports. In order to highlight the structural design concept and reduce the construction cost, these plans were built with structural masonry of apparent concrete blocks. Among these elements, outstanding in the architectural composition, glass bricks and roll-up steel doors were placed in order to provide natural light and access without the need of frames.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Concerning the site design, a high square was planned in the corner space, facing the greater circulation route and the stream, connected to the first warehouse that has the potential for a singular use, since it is directly associated to the outdoor space and the sidewalk. The other warehouses have independent access through the adjacent street, of less urban relevance. After the construction was done, an interesting fact was noticed. Since the building stood out from the other buildings of the city, that has less than 20.000 citizens and devoid of buildings with similar features, the businesses that took over the spaces were bars and clothing stores, very different from the services initially considered.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Cesário Lange - Santa Cruz, Cesário Lange - SP, 18285-000, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
VAGA
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Brazil
Cite: "CL Warehouses / VAGA" [Galpões CL / VAGA] 21 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926816/cl-warehouses-vaga/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream