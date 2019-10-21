M01 House / MINIMO

+ 24

Renovation · Madrid, Spain Architects Authors of this architecture project MINIMO

Area Area of this architecture project 60.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Kömmerling, La Ontanilla

Photography Imagen Subliminal

Lead Architects Alberto Rubial Alonso, Sergio Sánchez Grande

Collaborators Blanca Vázquez Sesma

Constructor GMT + Arquitecture & Design

Text description provided by the architects. Victor and Raquel needed their new house to become a large and flexible home with light and fluid space as protagonists. In the integral refurbishment of this house, located in a neighbourhood of Madrid, two strategies have been combined to generate a fluid and flexible space: the creation of a central service core and the separation of the house into two areas, a public and a private one.

The central service core enhances the free circulation between the main spaces of the house and contains the kitchen, storage modules and a toilet that takes advantage of the proximity of the main downspout to keep it hidden within the box. The integration of this toilet inside the core allows dividing the functions of the bathroom into two spaces: the toilet and sink versus the shower and washbasin, the latter located on the outside of the box, between the two bedrooms. This central box is the only element of the house built in a phenolic board of water-varnished birch, with its warmth contrasting with the material used on the entire floor of the public sphere: polished terrazzo of white and green marble, a popular material rich in glitters and contrasts.

The ceilings have been raised to a maximum height favouring the feeling of spaciousness. In this way the original concrete structure is visible and frames the main wooden box of the house. The result is a flexible and fluid space, starring natural light and the richness of textures and contrasts.