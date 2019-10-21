World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. MINIMO
  6. 2019
  7. M01 House / MINIMO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

M01 House / MINIMO

Save this project
M01 House / MINIMO
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation  · 
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project MINIMO
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    60.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Kömmerling, La Ontanilla

  • Photography

    Imagen Subliminal

  • Lead Architects

    Alberto Rubial Alonso, Sergio Sánchez Grande

  • Collaborators

    Blanca Vázquez Sesma

  • Constructor

    GMT + Arquitecture & Design  
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. Victor and Raquel needed their new house to become a large and flexible home with light and fluid space as protagonists. In the integral refurbishment of this house, located in a neighbourhood of Madrid, two strategies have been combined to generate a fluid and flexible space: the creation of a central service core and the separation of the house into two areas, a public and a private one.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Original
Original
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The central service core enhances the free circulation between the main spaces of the house and contains the kitchen, storage modules and a toilet that takes advantage of the proximity of the main downspout to keep it hidden within the box. The integration of this toilet inside the core allows dividing the functions of the bathroom into two spaces: the toilet and sink versus the shower and washbasin, the latter located on the outside of the box, between the two bedrooms. This central box is the only element of the house built in a phenolic board of water-varnished birch, with its warmth contrasting with the material used on the entire floor of the public sphere: polished terrazzo of white and green marble, a popular material rich in glitters and contrasts.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The ceilings have been raised to a maximum height favouring the feeling of spaciousness. In this way the original concrete structure is visible and frames the main wooden box of the house. The result is a flexible and fluid space, starring natural light and the richness of textures and contrasts.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
MINIMO
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "M01 House / MINIMO" [Vivienda M01 / MINIMO] 21 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926800/m01-house-minimo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream