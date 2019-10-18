Hala Wardé to Curate the Lebanese Pavilion at the 2020 Venice Biennale

Hala Wardé, the founder of HW architecture, was selected to curate the Lebanese pavilion at the 2020 Venice Architecture Biennale. Entitled “A Roof for Silence”, the project aims to investigate the question of living together, by highlighting precedents.

The Lebanese intervention will create a space of exchange and dialogue, between the architect Hala Wardé and the Lebanese contemporary poet & artist, Etel Adnan. The pavilion will also bring together past and present, antiquity and modernity, in order to connect these realms and uncover the buried answers to the problematic challenge.

Actually, the architect states that “the project will probe the possibility of how we will live together by revealing implausible precedence of how we have lived together”, through this curated exchange, that extracts reflections from 16 canvases of Etel Adnan, and 16 millennial olive trees in the mountains of Lebanon. The pavilion builds upon the need for empty space, and for the life that might inhabit it as a form of silence.

Why not think about places in relation to their potential as voids rather than solids? How can we fight fear of emptiness in architecture? How can we imagine forms that generate places of silence and contemplation? How can we create sensitive spaces where people can meet and talk? How can we design places that create emotion and a desire to linger? Paul Virilio, thinker of speed, saw emptiness as the depth of time. He expressed it through his 'anti-form' paintings, in which he painted the empty space between objects. A play on space and absent matter, which obviously leads us to architectural space. We will base this project on the need for empty space, and for the life that might inhabit it as a form of silence. -- Hala Wardé, founder of HW architecture.

Hala Wardé who was in charge of the Louvre Abu Dhabi which she led from inception in 2006 to delivery in 2017, established her own practice in 2008 but continued to collaborate with Ateliers Jean Nouvel, with whom she had worked for over 20 years. Read on to discover the architect’s description of the project, to be featured in the 2020 Venice Biennale, curated by her fellow Lebanese architect, educator and scholar Hashim Sarkis, under the theme of “How will we live together”.

In the hinterland of Lebanon, sixteen ancient olive trees erect enormous twisted trunks that divide and thin out as they rise. Wild, at times, curled up, they are made to last. These remarkable trees, called the 16 Sisters, are believed to be 6000 years old. These trees are us. They are a people, minus the crowd; a country, minus the dogmas; a perfect metaphor for the mystery encompassed by the verb to live. A part of them is dead, another part is still living. The region to which these sixteen magic trees belong is eroded, in the present tense, by the opposite metaphor: forgetfulness of the other, hatred, withdrawal, division, partition, fear, an inability to live together, the reflex reaction of exclusion.

Based in Paris, Etel Adnan, unaware of the existence of these sixteen ancestors, created an artwork called “Tribute to the goddess Olivéa”, using a palette knife to paint sixteen olive trees (exactly the same number) in forms that are round, and that, placed side by side, create the same tranquillity, the same fullness, the same absence of conflict.

Visiting the Venice installation will be a two-step process, involving two complementary spaces: the empty and the full announced at the entrance by Virilio’s 'Antiform' canvas (a loan from the Pompidou Centre). Entering an initial rectangular projection space, visitors will be immersed in film images, before crossing through into a cylindrical space where Etel Adnan’s sixteen canvases, that make up the artwork ‘Tribute to the Goddess Olivéa’, will be presented.

The pavilion is a prefiguration for a space that will, after the biennale, be brought back to Beirut. A space of silence that is proposed to be built on the site of the demarcation line of the Lebanese civil war. A new architectural and cultural emblem of the city of Beirut. A space of refuge and contemplation; much needed in a city blighted by its haphazard construction.