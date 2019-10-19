World
  7. Office Building Luxembourg-Kirchberg / Paul Bretz Architectes

Office Building Luxembourg-Kirchberg / Paul Bretz Architectes

Office Building Luxembourg-Kirchberg / Paul Bretz Architectes

Luxembourg
    5510.0 m2
    2012
    Lukas Roth

    Paul Bretz

    Luxenergie

    Sogedec

    Andreas Kleinert, Anne Stauder, Christian Liewer
© Lukas Roth

Text description provided by the architects. The client expressed the desire to create an urban ensemble which finishes off a currently undefined corner development. Our design for the office building makes use of the architectural language which characterizes the block heat and power plant. Having been planned in detail, the industrial character of the block heat and power plant is also to be applied to the office building.

© Lukas Roth
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Lukas Roth

The three-storey office building is conceived as a monolithic architectural concrete construction, and extends up to the same eaves height as the block heat and power plant. A section of the corner of the building is “cut out” in order to make way for a two-storey restaurant, which takes the form of a metal “box”.

© Lukas Roth

Project location

Address: Kirchberg, Luxembourg

Paul Bretz Architectes
Cite: "Office Building Luxembourg-Kirchberg / Paul Bretz Architectes" 19 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926770/office-building-luxembourg-kirchberg-paul-bretz-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

