Office Building Luxembourg-Kirchberg / Paul Bretz Architectes

Lead ArchitectPaul Bretz
ClientsLuxenergie
EngineeringSogedec
SogedecAndreas Kleinert, Anne Stauder, Christian Liewer
Text description provided by the architects. The client expressed the desire to create an urban ensemble which finishes off a currently undefined corner development. Our design for the office building makes use of the architectural language which characterizes the block heat and power plant. Having been planned in detail, the industrial character of the block heat and power plant is also to be applied to the office building.
The three-storey office building is conceived as a monolithic architectural concrete construction, and extends up to the same eaves height as the block heat and power plant. A section of the corner of the building is “cut out” in order to make way for a two-storey restaurant, which takes the form of a metal “box”.