Office Building Luxembourg-Kirchberg / Paul Bretz Architectes

Office Buildings · Luxembourg Architects Authors of this architecture project Paul Bretz Architectes

Area Area of this architecture project 5510.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2012

Photographer Created with Sketch. Lukas Roth

Lead Architect Paul Bretz

Clients Luxenergie

Engineering Sogedec

Sogedec Andreas Kleinert, Anne Stauder, Christian Liewer

Text description provided by the architects. The client expressed the desire to create an urban ensemble which finishes off a currently undefined corner development. Our design for the office building makes use of the architectural language which characterizes the block heat and power plant. Having been planned in detail, the industrial character of the block heat and power plant is also to be applied to the office building.

The three-storey office building is conceived as a monolithic architectural concrete construction, and extends up to the same eaves height as the block heat and power plant. A section of the corner of the building is “cut out” in order to make way for a two-storey restaurant, which takes the form of a metal “box”.